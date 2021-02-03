IPAF and SAIA Partner to Promote Powered Access Safety and Training

The agreement will also focus on joint promotion of standards, including the updated A92 Suite of Standards that went into effect in the U.S. in June 2020.

February 3, 2021
International Powered Access Federation (IPAF)
Adobe Stock 291632337
©joyfotoliakid – stock.adobe.com
Ipaf Logo2

The International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) and the Scaffold and Access Industry Association (SAIA) signed an agreement to work together to promote safety and training in powered access throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The agreement will also focus on joint promotion of standards, including the updated A92 Suite of Standards that went into effect in the U.S. in June 2020, as well as sharing knowledge and disseminating best practices, informing and influencing national safety and regulatory bodies with a unified voice, and promoting the need for effective powered access operator and supervisor training.

The SAIA recognizes the IPAF PAL Card as proof of appropriate operator training for users of MEWPs, mast-climbing work platforms (MCWPs), as well as lifts and hoists. IPAF-approved training centers and SAIA-accredited training institutes (ATIs) will offer IPAF’s globally recognized training  available in multiple languages to suit local demand.

IPAF’s MEWP operator and supervisor theory training are available as either instructor-led or 100 percent online eLearning courses a valuable option to suit candidates and training centers alike while the risks from COVID-19 remain. MEWP operators must additionally complete hands-on practical training and assessment, though this can take place outdoors to help reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.

Tony Groat, IPAF’s North America manager, said, “Over the years, IPAF and the SAIA have collaborated and worked together very productively many times. This new formal agreement cements the commitment of both associations to leverage their collective effort and expertise for the benefit of all their members and the wider industry.

“By working closely together under this formal agreement, we hope to eliminate duplication of efforts or mixing of messages, and to maximize the strengths of both our associations to intensify and unify focus on the key priorities of our industry and our joint mission to promote the safe and effective use of powered access equipment.”

Michael Paladino, SAIA president, commented, “While SAIA has made a significant impact in the scaffold industry in the past 50 years, we recognize that there is still a great deal to be done in the access industry. By partnering with IPAF, continuing SAIA’s role as the Standard Developing Organization (SDO) for the ASC A92 Committee, and strengthening our relationship with OSHA as Ambassadors, we will help bridge the gap with the access industry.”

Peter Douglas, IPAF CEO and MD, added, “Since taking up post at the end of 2019, it has been one of my key objectives for IPAF to collaborate more closely with like-minded bodies and organizations around the world to further the aims of work at height safety, where fundamental goals and messaging overlap.

“Never has it been more important to foster collaborative working than as the world emerges from this pandemic; I am very pleased that this agreement with the SAIA, in addition to similar agreements over the past 18 months with partner organizations in Turkey, Spain, India and elsewhere, will help IPAF to achieve its overarching aims of promoting safety best practice and quality training worldwide.”

Related
Alimak Dub
Alimak Group Becomes IPAF's Fourth Sustaining Member
February 3, 2021
Iapa & Summit Combined
IPAF Prepares for IPAF Summit and the International Awards for Powered Access
February 3, 2021
Helping Members Corona Crisis Copy (1)
IPAF Provides Membership Fee Discount Due to COVID-19
December 1, 2020
New Load Image As At Nov 2020
IPAF Announces ‘Load and Unload Course’ Update
December 1, 2020
Recommended
Cnt 02022021
Construction News Tracker: Biden Executive Orders Halt Keystone XL and Border-Wall Construction
IHS Markit measures first across-the-board construction cost increases since mid-2018, home construction hits 14-year high in December, FHWA apportions $9.8B in COVID-19 relief funds to DOTs, and more construction news
February 2, 2021
I Stock 000004752889 Small
Industry Applauds Pete Buttigieg's Confirmation As US Secretary of Transportation
Senate confirmed Buttigieg as President Biden's Transportation Secretary
February 2, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo
Procore Breaks into Preconstruction with Esticom Capability Assimilated into Project Management
Big changes at the cloud construction-management leader include improved collaboration, muscular financial capability and a very short lead time for more-interactive AI
February 1, 2021
Latest
Pape Image
Papé Material Handling Becomes Magni Authorized Dealer in Western Washington State
Magni Telescopic Handlers names Papé Material Handling a Magni authorized dealer, serving seven locations throughout Western Washington State.
February 1, 2021
Ed Burchett and Blake Barker will manage the Olathe, Kansas location.
Applied Machinery Sales Expands with Second Location in Kansas
Applied Machinery Sales opens a second location in Olathe, Kansas, offering the full line of Merlo Telehandlers and Rotos.
January 28, 2021
Left to Right: Philippe Cohet, Uperio Group; Peter Jehle & Stephen Jehle, P&J Arcomet
Uperio Group Announces P&J Arcomet LLC Purchase
Uperio Group purchased P&J Arcomet LLC, a major player in the North American tower crane rental and services market, to fully consolidate the business in North America and leverage the company’s reputation for quality.
January 28, 2021
Fs76 Sigma Fritskrab Med Falcon Logo
Falcon Sigma Product Range of 13 to 27 Meter Models
Falcon Lifts A/S and USM ReRents designs a smaller product range, the Falcon Sigma, which are track-mounted and available with working heights of 13 to 27 Meters, as well as offered as hybrid or all-electric lithium battery powered lifts.
January 27, 2021
Events Skyworld
Skyjack Announces SKYWORLD Live Virtual Trade Show
The online event will launch a new Skyjack product each day, complete with in-depth product presentations and virtual walk-around videos.
January 26, 2021
The new Universal Charger can charge the 19C-1E electric mini excavator in 2 1/2 hours.
JCB Expands Electric Machine Offering for Zero-Emissions Operations
New additions to the company’s line of electric machines help customers stay productive while meeting sustainability initiatives.
January 26, 2021
Atlantic Pic1 A
Atlantic Forklift & Parts of Hialeah Named LiuGong NA Dealer
LiuGong North America announces that Atlantic Forklift & Parts of Hialeah will become a new dealer in the Miami area to pursue long-term plans of growth.
January 26, 2021
Unicarriers 2
UniCarriers Forklift CF100-CF155 Series
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas launches the CF100-CF155 Series UniCarriers Forklift, featuring a 10,000 to 15,500 pound capacity, low noise and vibration levels, and low profile counterweight allowing for a compact turning radius.
January 21, 2021
Magni TH 5,5.15
Magni TH Range Designed to Fulfill Expectations
Magni introduced the TH Range, a new design featuring a leveling system with +/- 8 degree adjustments, a Deutz engine, flow share management and other distinct qualities.
January 21, 2021
Riwal Jlg Ec520 Aj
Riwal Delivers 100 Percent Electric JLG EC Boom Lifts
Riwal delivers its first 100 percent electric JLG EC boom lifts, the JLG EC450AJ, with a working height of 15.77 meters, and the JLG EC520AJ with a working height of 18 meters.
January 21, 2021
Avant Apres Color Trim
Haulotte Updates Colors Signaling Graphic Coherence
Haulotte has implemented new colors; the yellow remains unchanged to provide cohesion, the usual light grey switches to a darker one to obtain a higher contrast, and all safety elements are now painted red for easy identification.
January 21, 2021
Z 45sub Img 0353 Lr
Terex Genie Z-45 Substation Utility Boom
Terex Utilities designed the new Genie Z-45 Substation Utility Boom (SUB) for substation work and other applications where an insulated device is needed, but use of traditional bucket trucks is prohibited due to size and maneuverability.
January 18, 2021
20933 50034
How to Decide Between an Articulated or Straight Boom Lift for Your Next Project
Each type of boom lift has their own unique attributes that make them better suited for different types of work. Do you know which one is right for your jobsite?
January 15, 2021
Sinoboom Blue & Graphite New Colors 2
Sinoboom Signals Growth with New Color Scheme
As the company expanded globally, Sinoboom reintroduced a blue product design for the European market in 2018, which was followed by favorable customer feedback.
January 14, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 01 06 At 1 23 08 Pm
Time Manufacturing Company Acquires Ruthmann
Time is a global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of aerial lifts primarily for the electric utility, telecommunications, infrastructure, and forestry sectors.
January 14, 2021
Oz Lifting Products
OZ Lifting Products Wireless Builder’s Hoist
OZ Lifting Products LLC designs a 600 pound capacity, 115 volt single-phase powered wireless builder’s (wire rope) hoist, designed for use beyond the construction and building industries.
January 8, 2021
Core Electric Turret Attachment Studio 2 5ff626ff3a243
Toyota Material Handling New Core Electric Turret Forklift
Toyota Material Handling introduced the new Toyota Core Electric Turret Forklift, designed for versatile and efficient dock-to-stock operation to help customers maximize their storage capacity and efficiency with narrow-aisle precision and agility.
January 7, 2021
Marshall Shaver
Hy-Brid Lifts Appoints New Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Hy-Brid Lifts announced Marshall Shaver, who will lead the sales and marketing team, growing the customer base and continuing to execute the company’s successful strategy, as new vice president of sales and marketing.
January 6, 2021
Jlg Da Vinci Ae1932 Scissor Lift
JLG Introduces DaVinci AE1932 All-Electric Scissor Lift
JLG Industries has developed the all-electric DaVinci AE1932 scissor lift, which features zero hydraulics to help eliminate jobsite leaks and zero emissions to help control jobsite pollution.
January 5, 2021
Lightweight low-level scissor lifts with a compact footprint, such as Genie's GS-1330m, can tackle applications once historically done only by manually propelled models.
Benefits of Low-level Access Lifts When Working at Heights on Construction Sites
Low-level access equipment can provide a safe, effective option to ladders and scaffolding when working at low-level heights on construction jobsites.
January 5, 2021
Da In Post Battery Monitoring 1400x700
Preventive Maintenance Matters: Guidelines for Maintaining Electric Scissor Lifts
Fleet owners and operators should remain vigilant and continue to conduct all required inspections and maintenance to maximize productivity and ensure operator confidence in the field.
December 22, 2020
2
Herc Holdings Purchases All Assets of Champion Rentals
Herc Holdings acquired Champion Rentals' assets to expand its Houston-area presence to 12 physical locations — providing general and specialty equipment rental solutions and related services.
January 4, 2021
Hy Brid Lifts Terry Dolan
Custom Equipment Announces Terry Dolan's Transition to Board of Directors
Custom Equipment appoints Terry Dolan to a board of director's role, removing his responsibility as president and CEO, to maintain his insight into the overall direction of the company.
January 4, 2021
Metro West
Alta Equipment Group Acquires Vantage Equipment
Alta Equipment Group signed a definitive agreement with Vantage Equipment, taking over the distribution of Volvo CE products in most of New York, the counties and boroughs of New York City, and Long Island.
December 22, 2020