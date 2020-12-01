Members of the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) are being offered financial assistance to help them during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. To support members, IPAF is providing a 25 percent discount on the 2020 membership fee, issued as a credit against the cost of fees in 2021.

“The pandemic has dramatically affected all of us during 2020. Now and throughout the crisis, IPAF has worked hard to assist its members and the wider industry by providing advice, guidance, and support," IPAF CEO and managing director Peter Douglas wrote. "The board and I also recognize the financial impact that the situation has had on many of our members.

“IPAF will continue to support and assist members in whatever ways possible to ensure that the industry comes out the other side in the best possible shape. If you have any queries regarding this or any other matter regarding how IPAF can support members during this period, please do not hesitate to contact us.”