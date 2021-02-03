IPAF Prepares for IPAF Summit and the International Awards for Powered Access

The IPAF Summit and International Awards for Powered Access (IAPAs) are due to take place virtually on March 18.

Jo Power, head of membership and communications, said, “During the past year and all through these challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen our members step up to help their local community, their employees and their families, and raise money for various charities that are struggling.

“We would like to recognize these acts of kindness and we invite members to send us videos and photos of any positive community contributions your company has made throughout this pandemic. Together with our event partner, Access International, we would like to showcase these during the awards ceremony in March.”

Please send any relevant videos (maximum 2 minutes) and photos along with a description of activities and events that have taken place to https://ipaforg.wetransfer.com. The deadline for sending any media is Feb. 26.