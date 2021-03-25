JLG Names New Regional VP for Eastern U.S., Canada

JLG Industries has named Joe Kleiner as regional vice president for the Eastern United States and Eastern Canada. In his new role, Kleiner’s primary focus will be leading JLG’s sales and service growth within the region.

“Joe has a long tenure at JLG. Elevating him into this role allows us to continue meeting the growing needs of our rental and end-user customers in the East,” says Timothy Morris, senior vice president of sales, market development, and customer support for the Americas, JLG. “Joe and his team will be key contributors to the company’s business goals within the territory.”

Kleiner’s region includes: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia. In Canada, Kleiner will oversee: New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec.

“The heavy equipment market is constantly evolving which presents many growth opportunities,” says Kleiner. “To position JLG for continued success, our team is focused on understanding our customers changing needs to elevate the access industry in three key areas, productivity, safety, and technology, while delivering the industry’s broadest range of lifecycle solutions, including parts, service, and training.”

Kleiner has been with JLG for eight years, starting off his career in the company’s sales trainee program, which included completing experienced-based training in various departments. Most recently, he was a district sales manager in the western region, serving customers in Northern California and Nevada, and in the Midwest.

Information provided by JLG Industries and edited by Alexis Brumm.