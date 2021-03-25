Sinoboom Extends Partnership with Discover Battery

Sinoboom has extended its partnership with Discover Battery to supply its range of boom, scissor, and vertical lifts with Discover's non-spillable Dry Cell AGM batteries as standard.

Discover has been supplying batteries for Sinoboom’s platforms in Asian since 2018; however, following the recent launch of Sinoboom’s subsidiaries in Europe, North America, and Australia, they will now be fitted as standard across all markets.

Sinoboom President, Susan Xu, said, “We’ve been really impressed with the performance and reliability of Discover batteries, and are keen for our customers in Europe and the rest of the world to now benefit from reduced maintenance and lifetime costs. We are committed to providing our customers with high quality products, which combine advanced technologies with a user-friendly design and feel Discover’s batteries fit perfectly with this philosophy.”

This partnership also plays into Sinoboom's mission of environmentally friendly products, as the Discover batteries will be used in the new 40-foot 1218RE electric rough-terrain scissor lift and the 60-foot electric AB18EJ and hybrid AB18HJ articulating boom lifts. This is due to the batteries providing lower emissions, reduced fuel consumption by more than 30 percent, and providing up to a week's operation from one charge.

Information provided by Sinoboom and edited by Alexis Brumm.