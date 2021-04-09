Sunbelt Rentals UK Partners with ZTR for Telematics Program

Sunbelt Rentals UK has introduced a new fleet-wide powered access telematics program. The access management software from ZTR Control Systems will be applied to all of Sunbelt’s powered access fleet making it the first rental supplier in the UK to do this.

The companies say that the investment of more than $1.3 million will introduce a new standard of safety and telematics operations to the UK market. Sunbelt Rentals has promised more technology advancements are on the way, as they're aware that customers are facing increased issues with access control from unauthorized use, theft, or unsafe operation.

Sunbelt Rentals will offer a complete user interface within its recently launched customer portal called Command Center. The telematics data will feed directly into that, and the Command Center will give site managers visibility of their whole site. This will increase efficiency and operator safety, while reducing incidents and near misses. Sunbelt Rentals customers will also be able to access data and insights where they can review usage and productivity.

Mick Ledden, director of operational excellence at Sunbelt Rentals, says, “We chose to partner with ZTR because of their expertise and all-around collaborative approach. ZTR have shown a genuine desire to develop and innovate for, and in partnership with, us, so that we can work together to continue to push boundaries and provide a world class customer experience."

Site managers can also use the additional features offered by the roll out to validate and link IPAF PAL cards to an operator’s profile or assign a unique keypad code that can be added to groups of machines, individual assets, and/or operators.

Lars Reehorst, ZTR regional director, EMEA, echoes that sentiment, “For ZTR, partnership isn’t just about the technology, it’s also about working collaboratively to continuously improve safety, sustainability, and service by data insights. For Sunbelt Rentals UK, only the best is good enough – the speed, scale, and level of innovation is what makes this program unique and exciting."

Information provided by Sunbelt Rentals UK and ZTR Control Systems, and edited by Alexis Brumm.