Sunbelt Rentals UK Partners with ZTR for Telematics Program

The access management software from ZTR will be applied to all of Sunbelt’s powered access fleet making it the first rental supplier in the UK to do this.

April 9, 2021
Alexis Brumm
ZTR Control Systems
Sbr Keypad Web (1)

Sunbelt Rentals UK has introduced a new fleet-wide powered access telematics program. The access management software from ZTR Control Systems will be applied to all of Sunbelt’s powered access fleet making it the first rental supplier in the UK to do this.

The companies say that the investment of more than $1.3 million will introduce a new standard of safety and telematics operations to the UK market. Sunbelt Rentals has promised more technology advancements are on the way, as they're aware that customers are facing increased issues with access control from unauthorized use, theft, or unsafe operation.

Sunbelt Rentals will offer a complete user interface within its recently launched customer portal called Command Center. The telematics data will feed directly into that, and the Command Center will give site managers visibility of their whole site. This will increase efficiency and operator safety, while reducing incidents and near misses. Sunbelt Rentals customers will also be able to access data and insights where they can review usage and productivity.

Mick Ledden, director of operational excellence at Sunbelt Rentals, says, “We chose to partner with ZTR because of their expertise and all-around collaborative approach. ZTR have shown a genuine desire to develop and innovate for, and in partnership with, us, so that we can work together to continue to push boundaries and provide a world class customer experience."

Site managers can also use the additional features offered by the roll out to validate and link IPAF PAL cards to an operator’s profile or assign a unique keypad code that can be added to groups of machines, individual assets, and/or operators. 

Lars Reehorst, ZTR regional director, EMEA, echoes that sentiment, “For ZTR, partnership isn’t just about the technology, it’s also about working collaboratively to continuously improve safety, sustainability, and service by data insights. For Sunbelt Rentals UK, only the best is good enough – the speed, scale, and level of innovation is what makes this program unique and exciting."

Information provided by Sunbelt Rentals UK and ZTR Control Systems, and edited by Alexis Brumm.

Related
Rental Rundown Final
Rundown with Jeff Stachowiak of Sunbelt Rentals
December 8, 2020
Ztr
[VIDEO] ZTR Industrial Helps Construction Businesses Digitize to Improve Productivity
March 11, 2020
Elcon has Zonar asset tracking devices installed on most of its equipment, including trucks, and off-road equipment, and many other items. The ZTrak provides equipment managers with locations of dispersed equipment through cellular and GPS communication.
ZTrak Asset Tracking System
February 14, 2013
Recommended
Cu 04082012
[VIDEO]The Week's Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories: Industry Reacts to Biden Infrastructure Plan
Why these are construction’s most-read stories: how change orders hold back construction companies, corporations call tax hikes to pay for $2 trillion infrastructure plan 'dangerously misguided,' Sandvik acquires Allied and more
April 9, 2021
General Motors Executive Vice President Global Manufacturing Gerald Johnson address the gathering as GM announces Tuesday, April 6, 2021, the first-ever Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup and GMC HUMMER EV SUV will be built at GM's Factory ZERO Plant assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, MI.
GM Plans to Bring Electric Silverado to Market
Truck will be built at GM’s Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, MI.
April 7, 2021
Service Techs Compete in Cat Trial 10: Test Tech
Sponsored
Service Techs Compete in Cat Trial 10: Test Tech
Check out the new Cat Trial 10 that showcases the skills of Cat service technicians as they tackle an intense obstacle & skills course.
March 24, 2021
Latest
Ahern Denmark As Is The Official Distributor For Snorkel, And Other Complementary Brands In Denmark
Ahern International Acquires Danish Distributor
Ahern International, the global distribution network owned by Don F. Ahern, expanded into Denmark with the acquisition of KH Lift ApS.
April 5, 2021
Adobe Stock 194045659
Aerial Lift Manufacturers are Setting the Standard in Safety
On top of proper training, aerial lift manufacturers have taken extra steps to promote safe practices and initiatives, while also working to make their equipment safer for jobsites.
March 21, 2021
Jlg 450 Aj Hc3 Boom Lift
JLG Adds 450AJ HC3 Hi-Capacity Boom Lift
Designed to offer more flexibility to get work done at height, the 450AJ HC3 model has a 45-foot platform height and 25-feet of horizontal outreach.
April 1, 2021
Ipaf E Pal With Mewp Operator
IPAF Releases ePAL App for Construction Safety
The new app will be free to use and features a digital IPAF PAL Card, operator logbook, and operator safety guides.
April 1, 2021
Iapa 2021 Photo Winner
Industry Winners Celebrated in First-ever Digital IAPAS
More than 900 industry professionals from 66 different countries around the world joined the first-ever digital edition of the International Awards for Powered Access (IAPAs).
April 1, 2021
Correct Mewp Selection Aa Poster
IPAF Launches MEWP Training Course
The new course demonstrates how to perform a site assessment and select the correct mobile elevating work platform (MEWP) to carry out the job at hand.
April 1, 2021
By fine tuning the data into workable amounts, aerial equipment fleet managers can easily use telematics to enhance their daily operations.
Telematics-based Fleet Management Is the New Normal for Aerial Equipment
By fine tuning the data into workable amounts, aerial equipment fleet managers can easily use telematics to enhance their daily operations.
March 31, 2021
MC 25-4
Next Generation Manitou Rough Terrain Forklifts
These two models create a bridge between the indoor industrial style (ME/MI) and the true rough terrain forklifts (M series) in both size and performance.
March 29, 2021
Adobe Stock 228111495
Aerial Lift Industry on the Up and Up
The aerial lift industry has certainly transformed over the years, and though COVID might have slowed it down, there’s no stopping it from reaching new levels in 2021 and beyond.
March 28, 2021
Joe Kleiner
JLG Names New Regional VP for Eastern U.S., Canada
Joe Kleiner has been with JLG for eight years, starting off his career in the company’s sales trainee program
March 25, 2021
A Sinoboom scissor lift fitted with Discover batteries as standard
Sinoboom Extends Partnership with Discover Battery
Discover batteries will now be featured in Sinoboom boom and scissor lifts around the world
March 25, 2021
Merlo Roto R50 30 S Plus 10 20 1
What AMS-Merlo Thinks Telehandlers Can do for Rental
Two companies striving to produce high quality, safe, and innovative equipment, AMS-Merlo talks all things telehandler and the future of the aerial lift industry.
March 23, 2021
Denis Ashworth and Dan Kaplan
Powered Access Rental Industry Pays Tribute to Two Pioneers
Tributes have been paid to two access industry veterans after Dan Kaplan and Denis Ashworth both passed away recently.
March 23, 2021
Kolin Kirschenmann, new CEO of Sinoboom, had a long tenure at Caterpillar before he joined the MEWP manufacturer.
Sinoboom CEO Hopes to Elevate Excellence in the MEWP Market
The Chinese MEWP and access equipment manufacturer has only just entered the North American market, but new CEO Kolin Kirschenmann is ready to put customers first and make a lasting impression.
March 22, 2021
A Ugusta Web10
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Heavy-Duty Internal Combustion Pneumatic Forklift Series
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group designs a new heavy-duty internal combustion pneumatic forklift series, featuring 22,000 to 40,000 pound capacity, a Cummins B4.5 Tier 4 Final diesel engine and a one-piece engine hood for simple access.
March 18, 2021
Dave Ritz
Hy-Brid Lifts Names Dave Ritz as New Director of Sales
Hy-Brid Lifts appoints Dave Ritz as director of sales to continue the growth and channel development of Hy-Brid Lifts’ line of low-level scissor lifts in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada.
March 18, 2021
Thumbnail Image4
Avalanche Equipment Helps Grow Magni TH in Colorado
Magni Telescopic Handlers announces that Avalanche Equipment has become a Magni authorized dealer for the state of Colorado, helping grow the Magni brand in the mountain states.
March 18, 2021
Restraint Lanyard Bucket Truck
Malta Dynamics Develops New Adjustable Restraint Lanyards
Malta Dynamics announces the release of new adjustable restraint lanyards, featuring durable 1-inch polyester webbing with a tensile strength of 9,800 pounds.
March 18, 2021
Stabilization Kit
TVH Forklift Stabilization Kit
TVH in the Americas designs the Forklift Stabilization Kit which utilizes a variety of engineered plastic block options to handle various load capacities and specific working load limits.
March 18, 2021
Adobe Stock 264811848
Addressing the Updates to MEWP Requirements From a Legal Perspective
MEWPs are one of the safest means of working at height, yet there are risks. These had been largely dealt with from a legal perspective through an array of contract provisions and guidance. But the laws have changed.
March 17, 2021
Concerns about safety and a look at alternatives to ladders will continue a demand for MEWPs FIRST and ladders last.
ANSI Standards and Equipment Trends: A 2021 Outlook for the MEWP Industry
Members of the IPAF North America Council share their thoughts on the general outlook of the MEWP industry.
March 17, 2021
Building Angled Sm Edit
LGMG SR4069D Diesel Rough Terrain Scissor Lift
This machine features all of the required safety updates such as overload sensing, slope and tilt sensors, and a saloon-style entry door.
March 16, 2021
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
JLG's Rob Messina Talks Aerial Innovation, Safety
In this episode of Rental's The Bottom Line, Rental Editor Alexis Brumm sits down with Rob Messina, senior vice president of product development and product management for JLG Industries' Access team.
March 16, 2021
Screenshot 2021 03 15 151704
Fronteq FS0507T Crawler Scissor Lift
Fronteq launches the FS0507T crawler scissor lift, featuring an USA KDS Electric Driven Motor, USA Danss Pressure Sensor, and Folad Guardrails, which are suitable for transportation with height limitations.
March 15, 2021