New IPAF Toolbox Talks Focus on Fall-protection Equipment

The International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) has released new Toolbox Talks, designed to share specific safety messages on work sites, which include two short presentations aimed at explaining the use of personal fall-prevention equipment (PFPE) when using mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and what to look for when checking PFPE before use.

The presentations are available in English with other languages to follow soon. These presentations join the existing suite of Toolbox Talks, which supplement the simple safety messages contained in the popular series of Andy Access posters for work sites. All are free to download and available to users of MEWPs or mast climbing work platform (MCWP) equipment.

Peter Douglas, CEO and managing director of IPAF, says, “IPAF is committed to delivering a range of Toolbox Talks to complement the Andy Access series of posters and all are free for anyone to download. IPAF recommends that all those overseeing temporary work at height using powered access [equipment] review and download the posters and presentations. They are short and to the point, and only take a few minutes to deliver. These should be used on a daily or weekly basis to reinforce key safety messages."

He continues, “Complacency and overfamiliarity with a task can be a danger in every workplace, so by introducing new topics you can ensure safety briefings stay fresh and help to concentrate minds. Even experienced operators will benefit from being reminded of the safety basics that sometimes get forgotten or overlooked during a busy working day.”

The next wave of Andy Access posters and Toolbox Talks are in development with more due to be released throughout 2021. IPAF’s Andy Access posters and Toolbox Talks are available free to download from www.ipaf.org/AndyAccess and www.ipaf.org/toolboxtalks.

Information provided by IPAF and edited by Alexis Brumm.