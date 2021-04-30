Bronto Skylift Distributor Delivers Two Aerial Platforms

Bronto Skylift’s distributor, Aspen Equipment, delivered two new aerial platforms to customers in California and South Dakota. Though based in Minnesota, Aspen’s capabilities allow them to serve customers in many industries from around the country.

The two recent deliveries include an SI197HDT insulated work platform and an S200XDT (S70XDT) aerial work platform. These models include features designed to enable safe working access to overhead power lines. The S200XDT (S70XDT) is mounted on a Peterbuilt chassis and features a working height of 230-feet, horizontal outreach of 118 feet, and a cage load of 1,543 pounds. Optional equipment includes a detachable material handler in the working cage, a continuous 360-degree turntable rotation, and a control center in the turntable.

The insulated SI197HDT is mounted on a TOR chassis, offers 197 feet of vertical reach and enables live-line work on energized powerlines up to 765 kV. Optional equipment includes a fiber optic intercom between the cage and the ground team, a hydraulic generator, and the option for an insulator washer.

Aspen Equipment has been a North American dealer for Bronto for nearly 22 years and currently operates as a distributor in 10 states, with exclusive customers beyond this territory as well.

Information provided by Bronto Skylift and edited by Alexis Brumm