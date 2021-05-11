Haulotte Takes Part in Space Mission

On April 29, China successfully launched the core module of its space station to orbit, known as CSS (China Space Station). Haulotte machines have been working at the Wenchang spacecraft launch site on the assembly and testing stage of this central piece of the future station.

"We are pleased to be part of this historic project, which highlights the performance and reliability of our equipment," said Tim Mo, marketing manager at Haulotte China.

Haulotte MEWPs contributed to the success of the mission during the assembly process of the 55-foot module, named Tianhe. With smooth elevating and driving functions due to its AC motors, the STAR 10 vertical mast lets operators work comfortably with precise control and maneuvering while elevated. Thanks to the narrow turning radius, operators can maneuver in restricted spaces, and the 10-foot outreach vertical jib enables access to difficult-to-reach places.

The HA15 IP electric articulating boom has a compact size, which allows easy driving and operation in tight spaces. Thanks to a horizontal outreach of around 3,000-feet and fully proportional controls, this MEWP offers productivity and comfort up to 50-feet high.

This is not the first time that Haulotte has participated in a Chinese space program. In 2003, Haulotte’s articulating booms contributed to the success of the first Chinese manned flight (Shenzhou 5 mission).

Information provided by Haulotte and edited by Alexis Brumm.