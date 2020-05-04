Aquajet Plans Digital Product Launch

Aquajet, a global hydrodemolition robot manufacturer, will introduce a new product through a worldwide digital launch at 2 p.m. Central on Wednesday, May 27.

May 4, 2020
Aquajet Systems AB
Aquajet Systems Logo

Aquajet, a global hydrodemolition robot manufacturer, will introduce a new product through a worldwide digital launch at 2 p.m. Central on Wednesday, May 27, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We originally planned to share this exciting new technology at our Aquajet Open Days, but world events changed that plan,” says Roger Simonsson, Aquajet's CEO. “However, innovation and our commitment to the hydrodemolition industry are as strong as ever, so we’re bringing our product to the market in a new way.”

The 35-minute event will be in a webinar format with 20 minutes to see the new product and learn about the features and benefits, followed by 15 minutes of questions and answers.

Simonsson, Chief Engineer Ronnie Hilmersson and Director of Sales Patrik Andersson will highlight key features of the new equipment, such as reduced noise and a compact footprint. The Aquajet team will also explain how this latest product can enhance environmental stewardship while lowering overall operating costs.

Aquajet customers provided the inspiration for the new technology by sharing their challenges and successes.

“Our customers really help us form a vision for new products that will revolutionize the industry,” Simonsson says. “Our focus is solving their most pressing problems. Simply tweaking the technology isn’t enough; we need to innovate to truly make a difference.”

To register, visit www.aquajet.se.


Recommended
Click on the links in the story to reach ConstructConnect&apos;s interactive map to get detail on states&apos; decisions on construction&apos;s work status.
Is Construction Still Considered 'Essential' In Your State?
With states allowing stay-home orders to expire in environments where COVID-19 infections and deaths continue to rise, here's a place where you can discover the official status of whether or not you can go to work
April 30, 2020
Two Cat 797 F Autonomous Trucks Being Loaded In Pit 5eaad518390a0
Caterpillar Robot Trucks Haul 2 Billion Tonnes Autonomously
Caterpillar doubled the amount hauled since reaching 1 billon tonnes in November 2018 with an autonomous fleet of Cat 789D, 793D, 793F and 797F mine trucks using Cat MineStar Command
May 1, 2020
Getty Images 1220396472
Use This Reopening Checklist to Protect Construction People from Coronavirus
Returning from coronavirus stay-home orders is definitely not going to be business as usual. Here’s how to prepare for your peoples’ safety and productivity.
May 1, 2020
Latest
Ipaf Logo2
IPAF Sees Year of Rising Membership, Steady Training Growth
The International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) experienced a strong trading year in 2019.
April 28, 2020
Terex 10835350
Terex Provides an Important Business Update Regarding COVID-19
Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX), a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing equipment, is providing a business update regarding health and safety, liquidity, and cost reduction actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
April 27, 2020
Norty Turner, president of IPAF, Karin Nars, deputy president and Karel Huijser, vice president.
IPAF Presidential Team and Board Members Confirmed by AGM
A new presidential team has been confirmed for the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF).
April 26, 2020
Skyjack is producing PPE to help local hospitals with the COVID-19 efforts.
Skyjack, Linamar Produce PPE, Ventilators for COVID-19 Efforts
Linamar Corporation’s (TSX:LNR) Skyjack division received a request via social media from a local medical professional, prompting the revival of a promotional item which has new relevance today.
April 25, 2020
Deutz 5b33846a54500
DEUTZ Selects West Palm Beach Location For New Power Center
April 25, 2020
Agreement Blur Business Close Up 261621
During the COVID-19 Crisis, a New Type of Business Borrower Emerges
The finance sector is seeing a new type of B2B equipment financing customer emerging from the COVID-19 crisis. Is it a trend that will continue?
April 24, 2020
2019 06 07 15 49 13 Stanley
High-end Tech Provides an Accessible Solution to Market New and Used Equipment Remotely
Trick 3D applies AR, VR and 3D animation to deliver a life-like sales, rental or even training experience all from a mobile device
April 24, 2020
Dsc01359
Kato 17VXB Battery-powered Electric Excavator
This 17 class machine extends the company's battery/electric line, joining the popular 9VXB which is already on the market
April 24, 2020
Dynapac Fayat Group Red Black Final 5ad623bb98634
Dynapac Produces Medical Visors to Help with COVID-19
Dynapac, Karlskrona, Sweden, has begun producing medical visors to help with the acute shortage of protective medical equipment in Swedish regions due to the coronavirus.
April 24, 2020
TRICK 3D&apos;s augmented reality function allows you to place a realistic representation of the equipment directly into the user&apos;s environment.
[VIDEO] Trick 3D Uses AR, VR and 3D Animation to Promote, Sell or Rent Equipment
In this video chat, learn how Trick 3D provides a high-tech platform for dealers and other construction equipment owners to promote, sell or rent equipment remotely via mobile devices, and could even provide hands-off training.
April 23, 2020
Photo Via Skyreach Equipment
Skyreach Equipment Rental Found Five Ways to Build Its Niche
Five strategies enabled Skyreach founder Kevin Gray to build a niche in the equipment rental industry
April 22, 2020
Ara 5e9873d702108
ARA Requests Further Aid for Equipment and Event Rental Businesses
Petition for additional SBA funding sent to Congress.
April 22, 2020
Camso Fers 68a2740
Trying to Make Sense of Tire Solutions for Your Rental Fleet?
Work with your tire dealer to determine what to consider when equipping your machine.
April 22, 2020
Helloquence 5f Nm Wej4t Aa Unsplash
Is Diversification An Income-Generating Brainstorming Option for Your Rental Business?
Diversification can be an income-generating brainstorming option for rental operations, but caution is strongly advised.
April 22, 2020
Toro 10877839
The Toro Company Gives $500,000 to Global Coronavirus Relief Efforts
Funds will assist nonprofits worldwide in effort to help those most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic
April 21, 2020
Medical-related rental equipment is in high demand.
Local Rental Equipment Sales Surge Due to COVID-19 Needs
According to WilmingtonBiz.com, a local rental equipment company has seen sales soar for several types of rental equipment.
April 21, 2020
Ipaf Logo2
IPAF Welcomes a New International Standard on MEWP Operator's Controls
The International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) welcomes the introduction of a new International Standard regarding Mobile Elevating Work Platforms (MEWPs) operator controls.
April 21, 2020
According to the California Rental Association, its Executive Director Dale Blackwell has died. He was 65.
CRA Executive Director Dale Blackwell Passes Away
California Rental Association Executive Director Dale Blackwell has died. He was 65.
April 20, 2020
Takeuchi
Takeuchi Announces Luby Equipment Services as Exclusive St. Louis Dealer
Luby Equipment will carry the full lineup of Takeuchi equipment, including excavators, track loaders, skid steer loaders and wheel loaders. The dealer provides sales, service, parts and rental.
April 19, 2020
Tvh Logo
TVH Supports Employee PTO Donations to Those Impacted by COVID-19
TVH in the Americas (TVH), a provider of replacement parts and accessories for the material handling and industrial equipment industries, is supporting employees using unused time off to those impacted by COVID-19.
April 18, 2020
United Rental2
United Rentals Announces Drive-Up Service, Clean Equipment
United Rentals is offering drive-up service to allow customers to maintain social distancing when renting equipment, which has been disinfected.
April 17, 2020
Haulotte4
Haulotte First Quarter Sales Down Due to COVID-19
Haulotte recorded revenues of €132.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to €163.2 million in the same period last year (which had been a record first quarter in the Group’s history), representing a -19% drop between the two periods, and markin
April 17, 2020
Users can now request contract signatures and payments in one easy step, converting quotes into reservations seamlessly.
Point of Rental Takes Next Step, Adds Free Online Payment to eSign Deal
Point of Rental has taken one more step with their eSign product, adding an eSign & Pay option.
April 16, 2020
Dimitri Karastelev 0h O1 Qg I1 H8g Unsplash
Rental Centers Must Develop a Six-month Plan to Ensure Post-pandemic Survival
Rental business owners must plan to come out the other end of the coronavirus chaos and restore lost business and profits.
April 15, 2020