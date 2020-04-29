Snorkel Joins CAT Allied Vendor Program

Snorkel, a leading global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms, announces its partnership with Caterpillar Inc. as a preferred vendor for The Cat Allied Vendor Program.

Expanding upon the existing relationship that Xtreme Manufacturing has enjoyed as part of the Cat Allied Vendor Program in North America since July 2012, sister company Snorkel is now offering its full product range of Snorkel lifts, including mobile elevating work platforms, telehandlers and material lifts, throughout North American locations, as well as in EMEA and Asia.

The Cat Dealer Rental Stores are a combined global network of more than 1,400 dealer-owned locations for Caterpillar and Allied equipment, offering the largest construction equipment rental fleet in the world.

Matthew Elvin, CEO, Xtreme Manufacturing and Snorkel, says, “We are excited to expand our partnership with the Caterpillar Allied Vendor Program. With Snorkel’s worldwide presence, we can easily and effectively support sales, service and spare parts from a global manufacturing and distribution network.”

“At Snorkel, we are proud of our 60-year heritage as leaders in the aerial lift industry, and with a mindset of continuous improvement, we consistently deliver safe, simple and reliable equipment that is easy to maintain with a low cost of ownership. We are looking forward to working with The Cat Rental Store locations around the world.”

In North America, all rental locations will benefit from access to regional sales managers for fast sales support and product demonstrations as needed. Additionally, a team of product support representatives along with a national service manager and a field service manager, are dedicated to providing training, spare parts, service and warranty.

This level of support will be replicated in EMEA and Asia, through Snorkel’s direct sales and service team, and backed by an extensive distribution footprint providing fast local access to service and spare parts.

For more information on The Cat Rental Store, visit www.catrentalstore.com, and for Snorkel, visit www.snorkellifts.com.