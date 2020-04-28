IPAF Sees Year of Rising Membership, Steady Training Growth

The International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) experienced a strong trading year in 2019.

April 28, 2020
International Powered Access Federation (IPAF)
Ipaf Logo2
Ipaf Logo2

The International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) experienced a strong trading year in 2019, reporting growth across the board in terms of membership, training delivery and territories covered, leading to increased revenues, up 8.1% compared to 2018, according to the federation’s latest annual report.

Once again, increased income from events (up almost 28%) and a 5.9% increase in training revenue, including significant growth in countries where IPAF previously delivered little or no training, all contributed to turnover surpassing £7 million for the first time.

Peter Douglas, IPAF’s CEO and MD, says, “IPAF’s turnover in 2019 increased to £7.06 million (approx. €8.1m or US$9.2m), representing growth of around 8.1% compared with 2018. I’m particularly encouraged by the fact that, revenue from outside the UK reached 44% of total income for the first time, up from just over 40% in 2018.

“Growth in revenues delivered a trading surplus in the year, but significant investment in management re-structuring resulted in the company reporting a small overall deficit of just under £40,000, resulting in net assets at the year-end of £1.44m, slightly down compared to 2018.”

IPAF’s total membership increased by 6.5% to stand at 1,422 at the end of the year, a significant improvement on the 1% increase in worldwide membership during 2018. The number of new training centres accredited by IPAF reduced from 57 across 2018 to 45 in 2019, bringing the total number of accredited IPAF Training Centres at the end of 2019 to 550 across 48 territories, an increase of 3.6% on the figure as it stood at the end of 2018.

Peter Douglas adds, “We are pleased to report that the number of people undertaking IPAF training worldwide rose again during 2019, with 175,986 people successfully completing a course. This represents a 6.2% increase on 2018, when the figure was 165,750. Countries or regions that experienced substantial year-on-year growth include the Middle East (44%), Switzerland (20%) and the Benelux countries (18%).

“Of course, with the powered access industry worldwide experiencing challenging circumstances amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we expect to see a considerable impact on the overall 2020 trading picture. However, everyone at IPAF is committed to minimising the economic impact of the disease and supporting our members and the industry at large in recovering quickly and sustainably as soon as national and international health and travel restrictions and economic conditions allow.”

The IPAF Annual Report 2019 has been published to coincide with the AGM, and is available in English to read now or as a digital download via www.ipaf.org/annual-report; printed copies and translations into core IPAF languages have been deferred owing to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak but will be produced at the first practicable opportunity.

RELATED:

Recommended
Dsc 9097
Survey Shows Contractors Concerned About Longer-term Impacts of COVID-19 Crisis
New study shows two-thirds of the construction industry is experiencing project delays and 87% expect to see their businesses impacted in the next three months
April 28, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Learn how advances in head protection design help to enhance safety and tailor this critical PPE to jobsite applications.
April 22, 2020
Construction Sales
How To Position Your Construction Business for Any Economy
Smart business owners watch for warning signs that the business climate is changing, and make adjustments to position their companies for a changed economy
April 3, 2020
Latest
Deutz 5b33846a54500
DEUTZ Selects West Palm Beach Location For New Power Center
April 25, 2020
Agreement Blur Business Close Up 261621
During the COVID-19 Crisis, a New Type of Business Borrower Emerges
The finance sector is seeing a new type of B2B equipment financing customer emerging from the COVID-19 crisis. Is it a trend that will continue?
April 24, 2020
Nickell Rental team at the Grand Opening of the 4th location in LaGrange, GA.
7 Ways Nickell Rental Dared to Be Different and it Paid Off in Multiples
Nickell Rental was acquired by Sunbelt Rentals for a historic multiple in 2018. Here are seven reasons why.
April 24, 2020
2019 06 07 15 49 13 Stanley
High-end Tech Provides an Accessible Solution to Market New and Used Equipment Remotely
Trick 3D applies AR, VR and 3D animation to deliver a life-like sales, rental or even training experience all from a mobile device.
April 24, 2020
Dsc01359
17VXB Battery-powered Electric Excavator
This 17 class machine extends CES’s battery/electric line, joining the popular 9VXB which is already on the market.
April 24, 2020
Dynapac Fayat Group Red Black Final 5ad623bb98634
Dynapac Produces Medical Visors to Help with COVID-19
Dynapac, Karlskrona, Sweden, has begun producing medical visors to help with the acute shortage of protective medical equipment in Swedish regions due to the coronavirus.
April 24, 2020
TRICK 3D&apos;s augmented reality function allows you to place a realistic representation of the equipment directly into the user&apos;s environment.
[VIDEO] TRICK 3D Uses AR, VR and 3D Animation to Promote, Sell or Rent Equipment
In this video chat, learn how TRICK 3D provides a high-tech platform for dealers and other construction equipment owners to promote, sell or rent equipment remotely via mobile devices, and could even provide hands-off training.
April 23, 2020
Photo Via Skyreach Equipment
Skyreach Equipment Rental Found Five Ways to Build Its Niche
Five strategies enabled Skyreach founder Kevin Gray to build a niche in the equipment rental industry
April 22, 2020
Ara 5e9873d702108
ARA Requests Further Aid for Equipment and Event Rental Businesses
Petition for additional SBA funding sent to Congress.
April 22, 2020
Camso Fers 68a2740
Trying to Make Sense of Tire Solutions for Your Rental Fleet?
Work with your tire dealer to determine what to consider when equipping your machine.
April 22, 2020
Helloquence 5f Nm Wej4t Aa Unsplash
Is Diversification An Income-Generating Brainstorming Option for Your Rental Business?
Diversification can be an income-generating brainstorming option for rental operations, but caution is strongly advised.
April 22, 2020
Toro 10877839
The Toro Company Gives $500,000 to Global Coronavirus Relief Efforts
Funds will assist nonprofits worldwide in effort to help those most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic
April 21, 2020
Ipaf Logo2
IPAF Welcomes a New International Standard on MEWP Operator's Controls
The International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) welcomes the introduction of a new International Standard regarding Mobile Elevating Work Platforms (MEWPs) operator controls.
April 21, 2020
According to the California Rental Association, its Executive Director Dale Blackwell has died. He was 65.
CRA Executive Director Dale Blackwell Passes Away
California Rental Association Executive Director Dale Blackwell has died. He was 65.
April 20, 2020
Takeuchi
Takeuchi Announces Luby Equipment Services as Exclusive St. Louis Dealer
Luby Equipment will carry the full lineup of Takeuchi equipment, including excavators, track loaders, skid steer loaders and wheel loaders. The dealer provides sales, service, parts and rental.
April 19, 2020
Tvh Logo
TVH Supports Employee PTO Donations to Those Impacted by COVID-19
TVH in the Americas (TVH), a provider of replacement parts and accessories for the material handling and industrial equipment industries, is supporting employees using unused time off to those impacted by COVID-19.
April 18, 2020
United Rental2
United Rentals Announces Drive-Up Service, Clean Equipment
United Rentals is offering drive-up service to allow customers to maintain social distancing when renting equipment, which has been disinfected.
April 17, 2020
Users can now request contract signatures and payments in one easy step, converting quotes into reservations seamlessly.
Point of Rental Takes Next Step, Adds Free Online Payment to eSign Deal
Point of Rental has taken one more step with their eSign product, adding an eSign & Pay option.
April 16, 2020
Dimitri Karastelev 0h O1 Qg I1 H8g Unsplash
Rental Centers Must Develop a Six-month Plan to Ensure Post-pandemic Survival
Rental business owners must plan to come out the other end of the coronavirus chaos and restore lost business and profits.
April 15, 2020
Ara
Rental Business Activity Might Have Bottomed with A Rebound on the Horizon
IHS Markit sees the current downturn not matching the Great Recession from 2008-2009
April 15, 2020
Christin Hume Mf B1 B1s4s Mc Unsplash
How to Be a Successful, Persuasive Business Communicator While Working Remotely
Here are a few tools and tactics that can help you successfully achieve desired outcomes even via a remote connection.
April 15, 2020
Team members from Genie, a Terex brand, headquartered in Redmond, Washington have been working on a concept that will allow them to produce medical equipment for a local hospital.
Genie Team Produces COVID-19 PPE for Local Hospital
To help address the need in their community, team members from Genie, a Terex brand, headquartered in Redmond, Wash., have been working on a concept that will allow them to produce medical equipment for a local hospital.
April 14, 2020
Getty Images 959900670
Rental Centers Must Be Prepared for Pent-up Demand
Consumers may have been forced to sit things out, but that doesn’t mean rental demand isn’t there.
April 14, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Genie's Matt Fearon Reflects on Aerial Lift Industry in 2019, 2020 and Beyond
Matt Fearon discusses what he saw as major trends and challenges in 2019 for the aerial lift equipment market and opportunities for 2020.
April 13, 2020