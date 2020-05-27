Point of Rental Releases Essentials v3.0

With a new, easier-to-use menu that shows only the parts of the software a user has access to, Essentials v3.0 looks slick on desktop and mobile devices.

May 27, 2020
Point of Rental Software
Multi Location Mockup
Point of Rental

Point of Rental’s cloud-based Essentials rental software has added features that make it a more powerful tool for businesses with multiple locations and those that perform maintenance on customer equipment.

Essentials is updated every two to three weeks, but version 3.0 marks the culmination of dozens of larger-scale projects over the last year. These projects have produced major changes in the flexibility with which the software handles businesses large and small.

“As more companies with multiple locations use Essentials, we continuously innovate to accommodate the needs of a wider variety of rental stores,” said Robert Flach, director of software development. “Version 3.0 adds several valuable features that haven’t been available in cloud-based rental software before and sets the stage for our next phase of enhancements.”

Multi-store companies will be able to create a single online storefront, which allows customers to select a store as their “home” location while viewing inventory at that store or at all locations from one interface. The single storefront increases conversions and revenue, as customers stay on-site to find nearby items unavailable at their home store.

The new business intelligence system available within Rental Essentials will allow companies to make their own custom reports and visualizations with exactly the information they need. Analysts or accountants can drill down into multiple levels of data, link back into the application, see charts, graphs, and more.

Single-location rental businesses are getting a lot of upgrades as well, especially businesses that perform maintenance on customer equipment. Now it’s possible to add parts and labor to your maintenance costs by item. Parts will be removed from inventory and users can track maintenance, parts, and labor costs. Businesses can also create custom statuses for maintenance, allowing them to track each step of the maintenance process easily and within the software.

With a new, easier-to-use menu that shows only the parts of the software a user has access to, Essentials looks slick on desktop and mobile devices. The online store is easier to use. Users can set blackout dates for items and create custom messages that will show to customers when they attempt to book the item during restricted dates.

 

Related
Covid Press Release Header V1
Point of Rental’s Coronavirus Content Combats Complacency
April 7, 2020
Por And Equipment Watch
Point of Rental, EquipmentWatch Announce Integration
June 12, 2019
Recommended
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Challenge Your Thinking about Data Security to Gain a Construction Competitive Advantage
Construction software becomes a competitive advantage when it delivers actionable project insights.
May 25, 2020
Agc Safety And Health
Register Now for the 2020 AGC Construction Safety, Health and Environmental Conference
AGC has put safeguards in place so you can register for this in-person, physical event covering key construction safety, COVID-19 preparedness and environmental issues
May 11, 2020
Prefabrication outsources some close-quarters mechanical work off your job sites and cuts project timelines.
Construction's Coronavirus Daily Update @ForConstructionPros.com
UPDATED 5/26/2020 -- How to protect your company and people, economic projections and all of the construction industry's COVID-19 pandemic news
May 26, 2020
Latest
Roto 50 21 S Plus Aaaa
Roto 50.21 S Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 50.21 S Plus telehandler comes standard with 360-degree turret rotation and a 20-degree tilt cab.
May 27, 2020
P40 13 1 A
P40.13 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P40.13 telehandler features independent front stabilizers with a maximum operating capacity of 8,800-lb.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo R40 18 S 840x2048
Roto 40.18S Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 40.18S features a 415-degree turret rotation and an 8,800-lb. capacity at a 58-ft. maximum lift height.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo P40 17 A 2
P40.17 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P40.17 features independent front stabilizers and designed for medium-sized material handling applications.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo P35 11 T 1
P35.11 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P35.11 is a compact machine offering a maximum load capacity of 7,700 lb.
May 27, 2020
Merlo P72 10
P72.10 High Capacity Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P72.10 can lift 9,000 l.b to a height of 31 ft. 3 in. or 4,500 lb. with a reach of 17 ft. 1 in.
May 27, 2020
Heat exhaustion is a precursor to the more serious heat stroke , which can typically be identified by a lack of sweating, nausea and vomiting, mental confusion, flushed skin, rapid breathing and a racing pulse.
18 Tips to Stay Cool on the Jobsite in the Summer Heat
Getting through a hot day takes planning and preparation; don't show up to the jobsite unprepared for the heat
July 11, 2017
Based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Genie is now offering new procedures and protocols for cleaning and disinfecting aerial equipment on jobsites to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while working at height.
Genie Provides COVID-19 Cleaning Protocols for Aerial Equipment
This information provides jobsite superintendents and fleet managers with specific precautions to take in order to keep workers and jobsites safe and productive.
May 22, 2020
Crane collapse is often caused by lack of safety enforcement.
Crane Collapse Fatalities are Preventable
Crane collapses in major cities have topped headlines, but investigations often conclude these accidents are preventable with proper safety processes and operating procedures.
May 21, 2020
Leo Swan, co-founder, EDCO
EDCO Announces Passing of Co-Founder Leo Swan
Swan helped create the first dual-disc concrete grinder in 1959.
May 21, 2020
Star 6 Dimensions
Haulotte Releases Star 6 Crawler Electric Vertical Mast
The new electric rough-terrain vertical mast crawler can get over unstable, wet, or uneven grounds, and cross slopes up to 25%.
May 20, 2020
Bobcat S64 Bucket Dsc01437 19e2 Fc
Bobcat 60 Frame-size R-Series Skid-steer Loaders
May 20, 2020
Bobcat T64 Bucket Dsc01878 19e3 Fc
Bobcat 60 Frame-size R-Series Compact Track Loaders
8,727-lb. 68-hp T64 offers a 2,300-lb. rated operating capacity and the 8,927-lb., 74-hp T66 has a 2,450-lb. rated operating capacity
May 20, 2020
Lind Equipment All In One Lights On With Gen Copy
Lind Equipment All-In-One Beacon LED Tower
May 19, 2020
Allmand Maxi Heat 1 M Kl Cob
Allmand Maxi-Heat 1M BTU Towable Heater
Two independently operating burners providing up to a combined 1,000,000 BTUs of heat
May 19, 2020
Alm Gr Light Tower 00003 Diesel Decals
Allmand GR-Series Light Tower
Four fuel-efficient LED fixtures with 195,592 total lumens provide a 300-hour run time
May 19, 2020
Mecalac 9 Mwr
Mecalac 9MWR Wheeled Excavator
75-hp model weighs up to 19,841 lbs., provides optimal stability and is lower to the ground for easy access
May 18, 2020
Many rental centers around the U.S., including EFI, are finding that customers are getting on board with the &ldquo;ladders last&rdquo; mentality. Replacing ladders and scaffolding on jobsites with push-around lifts can result in fewer accidents, additional productivity, and reduced fatigue.
Rental Center Improves Safety with Push-Around Scissor Lifts
Push-around lifts continue gaining traction as contractors do their part to reduce accidents by limiting the use of ladders on jobsites.
May 18, 2020
G3500 Z-Bar
Tobroco GIANT G3500 Compact Wheel Loader
Articulating loader is available with a standard Z-bar, X-Tra high-lift capacity, high-visibility or Tele boom (telescoping boom) for high reach and high lift
May 14, 2020
Kioti Cx Cover
Kioti CX Series Tractors
Two models available with manual or hydrostatic transmissions
May 14, 2020
Heavy Equipment Dealers Now Have Access to Instant Virtual Customer Support Through CDK Global and Tethr It Now
The integration of Tethr It Now with the CDK Heavy Equipment DMS platform is a first for the heavy equipment dealer management software industry.
May 14, 2020
Kovaco Elise 900
Elise 900 Electric Skid-steer Loader
KOVACO's Elise 900 consists of three electric motors, two of which are used for travel and one used for the hydraulic system only.
May 13, 2020
Am2288 Rt Drying Water 0117
RIDGID Air Mover
The RIDGID Air Mover is made for high volume air movement to quickly dry any space or surface for fast jobsite cleanup.
May 12, 2020
Ipaf Covid 19 Safe Operating Guidance
IPAF Releases Safe Working Practices to Minimize Corona Risk
Guidance has been issued by IPAF to assist those using MEWPs, MCWPs, construction lifts, and hoists to work safely and minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.
May 12, 2020