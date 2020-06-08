Ahern Companies Partners with Trackunit for Telematics

The Ahern Family of Companies (Ahern Companies) has selected Trackunit as its new telematics platform partner.

Owned by Don F. Ahern, the Ahern Family of Companies includes Ahern Rentals, a independently-owned rental company in North America, high reach OEM’s Xtreme Manufacturing and Snorkel, and an extensive global distribution network, including Diamond A Equipment in the U.S., and Ahern International dealerships in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Germany, Ireland, Japan, and Spain.

“We conducted an expansive search of more than 14 telematics providers, including a multi-month pilot scheme. At the conclusion of the study, our telematics committee selected Trackunit as our telematics partner. Our requirements are expansive since we encompass rental, manufacturing, and distribution, and we resolved that Trackunit was the best-suited to the needs of our customers. With the integration points to our existing ERP software suites, we expect to be able to recognize the full value of the Trackunit platform across the family of companies,” said Don Ahern, CEO, Ahern Companies.

Trackunit will be deployed across the Ahern Rentals fleet within the next three years, and new Xtreme and Snorkel lifts will be assembled with a Trackunit compatible connection for customers who wish to install the telematics. This will become available in late 2020, and rolled out across the global manufacturing footprint by model type with OEM branded dashboards. The Trackunit telematics solution will also be available on products sold through the Ahern Companies distribution channels, including Diamond A Equipment and Ahern International.

Mike Stilwagner, CIO, Ahern Companies, added, “It was imperative that our chosen telematics solution is a well-accepted and proven solution for our customer base and also satisfied the needs of our internal stakeholders. Trackunit is a global product, meaning that our customers can have consistency of data, no matter where their equipment is manufactured or located.”

He continued, “A benefit of evaluating the available telematics solutions from a trilateral rental, manufacturing, and distribution perspective is that we are confident in Trackunit’s ability to meet the needs of our customers, and all of our stakeholders.”

Ahern Companies signed the agreement with Trackunit in early May 2020 and is commencing roll-out in the rental fleet with immediate effect.

Jeff Cohen, president at Trackunit, said, “We are extremely excited to begin this partnership with Ahern Companies at a time of transformation within our industry, as the focus shifts from gathering to utilizing data. Ahern Companies’ decision to roll-out the telematics solution across their business during this time is testament to their commitment to using data for the long-term benefit of their businesses, their customers, and the industry.”