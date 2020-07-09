Temeda, a Chicago-area Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions provider, debuted a new integration between the Temeda telematics platform and the LogiMove Equipment Rental Curbside and Contactless Mobility Solution.

Through the integration, Temeda IIoT sensors, which record an array of industrial equipment conditions including engine hours, fuel usage, engine info, and more, can automatically transmit that information to the LogiMove platform triggering tasks and workflows. Using this data, the LogiMove processing engine can generate a snapshot of equipment status in real-time. This provides fieldworkers with actionable intelligence. This reduces manual entry errors, allows for a faster time to check rental equipment in and out, and updates status' back to the ERP/rental system in real-time.

“This integration enables a seamless flow of information from the Temeda sensors to the LogiMove workflow interface,” said Temeda President and CEO Scott Morey. “Temeda customers – especially rental equipment firms – can utilize the LogiMove product to reap even greater benefit from their sensor data, including maintaining a historical archive to support sales analysis, performance trend metrics, and more.”

The Temeda-LogiMove integration also enables equipment firms to notify renters, on the spot, if the Temeda sensors are reporting issues, such as equipment damage that might have occurred during their rental period. If damage has occurred, the LogiMove platform can automatically kick off a workflow to order the Inspection.

“Temeda has acquired a stellar reputation among industrial operators for providing vital monitoring intelligence that promotes equipment longevity and efficiency,” said Josh Mosko, LogiMove managing director, Americas. “Through the integration between Temeda and our intelligent mobile workflow solution, I am confident rental equipment owners and operators will achieve even greater equipment efficiency and reliability as well as enhance the customer experience. "