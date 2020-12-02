Sycor Americas Partners with Logimove for Enhanced Mobility

Sycor Americas has teamed up with Logimove to bring enterprise resource planning (ERP) and mobility into one easy to configure solution.

Logimove’s solution will bring more mobile functionality to Sycor’s software for equipment management, Sycor.Rental, based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations. Sycor.Rental previously featured a mobile return app and full mobile capabilities with an internet connection, but thanks to its partnership with Logimove, the solution is now fully mobile offline as well.

Larry Miller, Sycor Americas’ vice president of business development for the Rental and Service industry, adds, “We are very excited about this new partnership that will allow faster and less costly deployment of mobility for our Sycor.Rental solution. LogiMove has tremendous experience in the equipment rental space. We believe this partnership will bring additional value to our customers.”

Logimove’s low code/no code platform, powered by AI, can create simple to complex workflows and processes in minutes. Taking machine and asset data, Logimove triggers workflows and alerts for inspection, damage detection, service, maintenance and dispatching orders and tasks. With time, date, and location stamps, LogiMove captures, stores, and analyzes every process and task performed by mobile users. The solution is user-friendly, easily integratable to various systems, and has the ability to scale in a matter of days.

Josh Mosko, managing director of Logimove, commented, “We are excited to launch our partnership with Sycor providing an integrated solution, which combines a world class rental ERP with a workflow mobility solution that will enhance the customer experience and streamline the business with actionable data.“

Logimove’s platform runs more than 6 million processes globally a day in 14+ languages from small, mid-size, and Fortune 500 companies with offices in Connecticut, Silicon Valley, Germany, Central Asia, and recently, Singapore.