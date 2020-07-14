Sunbelt Rentals Adjusts Operations, Curbside Pickup

Some adaptations made by Sunbelt Rentals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to become permanent changes at the company.

July 14, 2020
Sunbelt Rentals
Sunbelt Rentals
Sunbelt Rentals continues to adjust and adapt its operations to protect customers and team members during COVID-19, with some new solutions, such as curbside pickup, becoming a permanent offering.

“Throughout this pandemic, it is critical that we keep our doors open and our employees and customers safe,” said Katy Lovering, senior director of strategic initiatives at Sunbelt Rentals. “We want our customers to know that we are a partner — we are in this with them.”

Sunbelt Rentals has implemented several new guidelines, solutions, and best practices, including:

  • Curbside pickup: Implemented at the onset of the pandemic, this service will now be a permanent offering. Ideal for small tools and equipment, and towables, customers can take advantage of this contactless option upon placing a reservation online or by phone.
  • Sanitization and equipment cleaning: Sunbelt Rentals has put in place stringent guidelines — as directed by the CDC — for sanitizing, cleaning, and handling rental equipment in order to keep customers safe.
  • Social distancing: For customers who do enter branches, Sunbelt Rentals asks that they adhere to social distancing guidelines, including wearing a face covering. In addition, the company has added signage requesting customers do not enter if they have had prolonged, direct exposure to the virus.
  • Internal operations: Sunbelt Rentals has undertaken several efforts to keep employees safe and apprised of the constantly evolving situation. This includes the creation of an internal task force that serves as a central hub for communications, procedure and process changes, and overall COVID-19 response; regular company calls with leadership teams; and the creation of an online resource center.

“While renting equipment online may not be the normal course of business for some, especially prior to COVID-19, we’ve seen record numbers of online orders over the last several months,” adds Lovering. “This means that we need to continue to evolve and provide an omni-channel experience to our customers, for today and for the future.”

Customers are encouraged to reserve equipment online at Sunbelt's website.

