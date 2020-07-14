A team from KIOTI Tractor visited UNC REX Healthcare in Raleigh, North Carolina, to donate 10,000 N-95 masks as well as a K9 2440 utility vehicle. Pictured from left to right: Anna Dixon, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; Peter Kim, president and CEO, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; Sylvia Hackett, vice president, REX Healthcare Foundation; Andrew Zukowski, CFO, UNC REX Healthcare; Anna Kim, COO, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; Wade Barnes, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; and Nicole Longmire, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.

To assist healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA Inc., donated 10,000 N-95 masks as well as a K9 2440 utility vehicle to UNC REX Healthcare, located near KIOTI’s U.S. headquarters in North Carolina.

“KIOTI Tractor has a long history of giving back to those in our community who need it most,” said Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA Inc., KIOTI Tractor Division. “We’re proud to support the healthcare workers risking their lives on the front lines every day to care for North Carolinians throughout this pandemic. We’re uniquely equipped as a company to provide power equipment that will help keep UNC REX running smoothly.”

Past KIOTI Tractor community initiatives include the donation of equipment customized for accessibility to a veteran in need, as well as partnering with the Carolina Hurricanes NHL team to support a local nonprofit working to combat hunger.

The mask initiative was introduced by the executive team of KIOTI Tractor, fully supported by employees, and matched by the company. Employees, agency partners, and leadership contributed donations to purchase and deliver the masks.

“Our healthcare workers and health systems have given so much these past few months, and we wanted to do something meaningful to assist,” said Anna Kim, COO of Daedong-USA Inc. “Giving back to our community has always been a priority at KIOTI Tractor, and helping ensure a continual supply of personal protective equipment, plus donating a KIOTI utility vehicle, made sense—for today and for the future.”

“We are grateful for local businesses like KIOTI whose generous donations support our coworkers and patients,” said Sylvia Hackett, vice president of the REX Healthcare Foundation. “It is through working together we can do the most good and live out our mission to better the health and wellness for all in the community.”

In addition to KIOTI, employees and leadership from the company’s agency partners— Baldwin & Eckel & Vaughan—also donated to the cause.