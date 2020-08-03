FNA Group Expands with New Texas Location

The FNA Group plans to provide 300 new jobs with their fifth American manufacturing facility.

August 3, 2020
FNA Group
Thumbnail Image001 (1)

The FNA Group has expanded their manufacturing and distribution footprint with a new 400,000 sq.-ft. manufacturing facility in Mesquite, Texas.

Operations at the Mesquite facility will focus on consumer and professional product lines, utilizing improved assembly line designs and cutting-edge robotic technology to maximize efficiency. Scheduled to be fully operational by August 2020, the new facility will provide an estimated 300 jobs to the Mesquite area.

The construction of the facility is part of a reinvestment and expansion plan that includes the modernization of the assembly, fabrication, and paint departments at FNA’s Decatur, Arkansas, location. According to William Alexander, FNA’s executive vice president of sales and marketing, “Our key goals are to continuously improve quality and drive out waste while increasing productivity and throughput.”

He continues, “This expansion represents a significant capital investment that reflects our company’s commitment to meet the growing demand for innovation and performance in the pressure washer and power equipment industries. This new facility will allow The FNA Group to grow, adapt, increase our employee talent base, and better serve our customers.”

