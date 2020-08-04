Durante Rentals Names Liam Harrington President

Prior to this promotion, Harrington had served as Durante Rentals’ chief operating officer since May 2019.

August 4, 2020
Durante Rentals has named Liam Harrington its new president. In this expanded role, Harrington will be responsible for day-to-day operations, sales, marketing, technology, and finance. Prior to this promotion,  Harrington had served as Durante Rentals’ chief operating officer since May 2019.

“I want to first thank Anthony Durante and our board of directors for this promotion,” said Harrington. “I also realize that this opportunity would not have been possible without the dedication and support of our employees. I look forward to working with everyone on the team even more in my new position. Over the past 10 years, I have been fortunate enough to work with some of the best executives, both inside and outside of the equipment rental industry. My management style emulates what I have learned from these exceptional leaders.” 

“Since joining Durante Rentals last year, Liam has quickly gained the respect of our employees, executive team, and investors by quickly improving our operations and demonstrating his passion for the company,” said CEO Anthony Durante. “His engaging management style and drive to improve all aspects of the company has helped evolve the culture of Durante Rentals. Our employees have flourished under his management."

Harrington has more than nine years of experience in the construction equipment rental industry and previously worked at two of the largest rental companies. Before joining Durante Rentals, he spent three years as a senior vice president at a $15 billion transportation and logistics company. Harrington has a B.A. in economics from Stony Brook University, an M.B.A. in finance from Ohio State University, and a M.S. in financial mathematics from the University of Chicago.

Durante Rentals was formed in 2009 and has 10 locations throughout the New York tri-state area.

Recommended
Pexels Karolina Grabowska 4386476
Latest Coronavirus Relief Package Excludes Funding for State DOTs
State departments of transportation across the country need an “immediate infusion” of at least $37 billion to prevent disruptions to planned transportation projects and keep workers employed but the Senate HEALS Act excludes funding for infrastructure
August 3, 2020
Grayscale Photo Of Road Closed 3907990
Construction Project Cancellations Sweeping the Nation as Coronavirus Intensifies Funding Shortfalls
Fourteen states and 19 local authorities have delayed or canceled road, transit and airport projects worth $8.58 billion, according to a report released this week by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.
July 27, 2020
Keep Track of Your Rental Fleet
Sponsored
Keep Track of Your Rental Fleet
The slim, battery-powered iOn™ Tag is perfect for the smaller pieces of equipment you need to keep track of.
July 8, 2020
Latest
Waters Construction (1)
Shedding Some Light on I-84
Waters Construction Company decided to test a Chicago Pneumatic CPLT V5+ light tower for a bridge repair project in Connecticut – and the results were blinding.
August 4, 2020
Thumbnail Image001 (1)
FNA Group Expands with New Texas Location
The FNA Group plans to provide 300 new jobs with their fifth American manufacturing facility.
August 3, 2020
Image002
FNA Simpson SM1200 Sanitizing Mister and Pressure Washing System
Simpson pressure washers join the fight against COVID-19.
August 3, 2020
M4 M Image
IPAF’s MEWPs for Managers Delivered by Remote Instruction
The instructor-led training allows those who supervise or plan work at height to remotely receive the training from the comfort and safety of their home or office.
July 24, 2020
Vacuworx introduces its PHD Portable Vacuum System.
Vacuworx Introduces PHD Portable Vacuum System
The PHD Portable Vacuum Lifting System weighs just 25 lb., yet it generates enough power to lift up to 2,500 lbs.
February 4, 2020
Aerial 88 1 max 972x200011 002 5f219d9cda6dd
2020 GIE+EXPO Event Postponed to 2021
GIE+EXPO, the Green Industry Equipment and Exposition, organizers announced that the 2020 show will be postponed until next year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and continued regulatory uncertainty
July 29, 2020
Top 100 Wob 2020 Web
Alert Management Systems Named Colorado Top 100 Woman-Owned Business
Alert Management Systems is 100% woman-owned by Co-President/COO Mary Crosslin and Co-President/CEO Kara Longmire.
July 29, 2020
20190111 135452
Putting Your Risk Assessment to Work for You
IPAF’s Tony Groat offers step-by-step guidance on how to put your risk assessment and safe-use plan into action.
July 29, 2020
Sj3219 Ecotray
Skyjack Reveals ECOTRAY Leak Containment System for DC Electric Scissors
ECOTRAY prevents any potential leaks from hydraulic systems dripping onto floors and other internal components.
July 28, 2020
Sj3219 Rapid Fold
Skyjack Launches RAPIDFOLD System
The rails feature a quick release mechanism that takes only seconds to fold them under 80”.
July 28, 2020
Werise
Skyjack Unveils WE RISE Campaign for Rental Industry
Skyjack aims to recognize positivity in the industry and wants to highlight the steps people are taking to get back to growth.
July 28, 2020
Exoskeleton 3
Hilti Unveils EXO-01 Wearable Exoskeleton
Human augmentation device is designed to help contractors tackle health and safety issues associated with repetitive stress and labor shortage challenges on jobsites.
July 28, 2020
Bobcat E50 S6c9209 19h1 Fc Ko
Doosan Bobcat Partners with Green Machine to Produce Electric Compact Excavators
The strategic partnership will create dual-branded, electric machines to meet market demand for battery-powered solutions
July 27, 2020
Depositphotos 24588377 Originala
Keep Safety in Mind with Portable Generators
The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute advises generator users to follow manufacturer’s instructions and ensure proper ventilation
July 15, 2020
Free To Use Sounds K Ou Cx7fh50 U Unsplash
Top Talent = Additional Horsepower
The pandemic is providing the rental industry an opportunity to gain market share, and increase profitability and shareholder value. It’s also presenting a chance to make your rental company more efficient by hiring new talent.
July 20, 2020
Iapa Summit 2021 Website Ad
IPAF Summit and IAPAS Moved to 2021
Event organizers announced they will hold the events over until 2021 to allow attendees to plan with greater certainty and minimize disruptions that might prevent people from traveling.
July 24, 2020
Unless a contractor specializes in floor projects, it can be cost-prohibitive to own concrete grinders and scarifiers that are not used frequently.
How Renting Grinders and Scarifiers Can Save Money, Time
Unless a contractor specializes in floor projects, it can be cost-prohibitive to own concrete grinders and scarifiers that are not used frequently.
July 24, 2020
Ipaf E Learning Facial Recognition Web
IPAF Adds Facial Recognition to Online Operator Theory Module
By using the camera on the candidate’s device or computer, this ensures only the trainee under assessment is able to undergo the eLearning.
July 24, 2020
Ausa Dr601 Ahg 03
AUSA DR601AHG Reversible Dumper
AUSA has introduced the world to its five new machines, completing the manufacturer's extensive catalogue of compact all-terrain vehicles.
July 23, 2020
Pastor Josh Moore assists Roy Mathis of GranQuartz during the polishing process.
SmartFloor Power Trowel Cuts Down Polishing Time at Florida Church
Ameripolish’s SmartFloor Refinement System uses composite resin abrasives technology for polished concrete floors with high DOI.
July 23, 2020
Mq Saw Final 10523232
How to Care for Concrete Saws
Proper care and maintenance of your street saws, cut-off saws and diamond chain saws will go far in ensuring they remain loyal servants in your equipment inventory for a long time to come.
December 12, 2011
From left to right: Karin Nars, deputy president, Norty Turner, president of IPAF, and Karel Huijser, vice president
Norty Turner Takes the Reins as IPAF’s New President
Turner hopes to navigate the challenges presented by COVID, increase sustainability, embrace new technologies, and champion new initiatives for attracting a younger workforce in his two-year tenure as president.
July 22, 2020
Dri-Eaz LGR 6000 Dehumidifier
Dri-Eaz LGR 6000Li
Breakthrough technology drives best-in-category LGR 6000Li performance
July 22, 2020
Velo Airmovers on carpet
Dri-Eaz Velo Airmover
Dri-Eaz is breaking through with an improved Velo airmover with updated features.
June 27, 2013