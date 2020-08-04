Durante Rentals Names Liam Harrington President

Durante Rentals has named Liam Harrington its new president. In this expanded role, Harrington will be responsible for day-to-day operations, sales, marketing, technology, and finance. Prior to this promotion, Harrington had served as Durante Rentals’ chief operating officer since May 2019.

“I want to first thank Anthony Durante and our board of directors for this promotion,” said Harrington. “I also realize that this opportunity would not have been possible without the dedication and support of our employees. I look forward to working with everyone on the team even more in my new position. Over the past 10 years, I have been fortunate enough to work with some of the best executives, both inside and outside of the equipment rental industry. My management style emulates what I have learned from these exceptional leaders.”

“Since joining Durante Rentals last year, Liam has quickly gained the respect of our employees, executive team, and investors by quickly improving our operations and demonstrating his passion for the company,” said CEO Anthony Durante. “His engaging management style and drive to improve all aspects of the company has helped evolve the culture of Durante Rentals. Our employees have flourished under his management."

Harrington has more than nine years of experience in the construction equipment rental industry and previously worked at two of the largest rental companies. Before joining Durante Rentals, he spent three years as a senior vice president at a $15 billion transportation and logistics company. Harrington has a B.A. in economics from Stony Brook University, an M.B.A. in finance from Ohio State University, and a M.S. in financial mathematics from the University of Chicago.

Durante Rentals was formed in 2009 and has 10 locations throughout the New York tri-state area.