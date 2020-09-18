Cooper Equipment Rentals Acquires Herc Atlantic Branches

Cooper Equipment Rentals Ltd., an independent equipment rental company in Canada, has acquired the Atlantic Canada assets of Herc Rentals Inc.

Herc is a premier, full-service equipment rental firm operating throughout North America. The Herc Atlantic assets include two full-service branches located in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, and Saint John, New Brunswick. Herc Atlantic has developed a strong presence in the Maritimes, with a dedicated and professional team of employees and a solid core of customers.

"We are excited to enter the Atlantic Canada market with the acquisition of the Herc Atlantic assets. I believe the solid team of rental professionals at Herc Atlantic will integrate well with, and ultimately contribute to, the Cooper culture. Herc Atlantic's late model equipment fleet and excellent branch facilities will allow our new team members to deliver the high level of service that Cooper customers across the country have come to expect," said Darryl Cooper, president of Cooper.

Doug Dougherty, CEO of Cooper, added, "This strategic acquisition establishes Cooper as a national company, with operations spanning both coasts. It allows us to support customers throughout Atlantic Canada with best-in-class service and positions us well to continue building out our branch density and specialized service offering throughout all regions of Canada."