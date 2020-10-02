Cooper Equipment Rentals Announces Partnership with Rolando Blanco

Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited has entered a strategic partnership with Rolando Blanco to spearhead the company's ongoing data and integration initiatives.

The Cooper-Blanco partnership brings together deep skills in business and technology strategy, analytics, technology integration, and organizational change management to help support Cooper's accelerated growth.

Blanco will be responsible for executing the unified data strategy across the company to further leverage its considerable data capture from the various rental life cycle transactions and systems. In addition, he will be responsible for strengthening the company's technology stack to deliver a seamless and technology enabled customer experience, and for advancing the company's predictive analytics and machine learning telematic initiatives.

"Our significant investment in technology solutions has enabled us to capture relevant data throughout the customer journey from many different vantage points which allows us to analyze and continuously improve the experience and outcome for our customers," commented Brian Spilak, Cooper Equipment's senior vice president. "With Rolando's track record in data, analytics, and integration, we believe he is well positioned to spearhead the advancement of these critical areas for Cooper."

"I am passionate about the opportunity to work with the Cooper team on these initiatives. Both Cooper and their customers are increasingly adopting technologies to fuel their business transformation. Never before has data, integration, and machine learning been so vital to a business, and I am very excited about the opportunities in front of us," commented Blanco.

Blanco holds a PhD in Computer Science from The University of Waterloo, Canada, and has extensive experience in data management and systems research. Most recently, Blanco was with SAP for eight years as technical lead in SAP's HANA Database Platform Columnar Store Team. Blanco holds more than 15 patents in the area of database systems and data management, and has published in top database conferences including SIGMOD and IEEE BigData.

"We are delighted for the opportunity to support the high-growth strategy of Cooper's leadership team and to work with Rolando on their data and integration initiatives," commented Nabil Kassam, chairman and CEO at Texada Software – Cooper's ERP software partner. "We have supported Cooper throughout their growth with Texada's software platform and look forward to our respective teams working on the exciting initiatives that lie ahead."