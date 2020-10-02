Manitou Group Names New VP of Sales and Marketing of Manitou North America

Manitou Group has appointed Ilmars Nartish to the position of vice president of sales and marketing for Manitou North America effective immediately.

October 2, 2020
Manitou Americas Inc.
Ilmars Portrait
Opengraph

Manitou Group has appointed Ilmars Nartish to the position of vice president of sales and marketing for Manitou North America effective immediately.

“We are excited to welcome Ilmars to Manitou North America. With more than 13 years working with Manitou Group, his knowledge of our products and services will bring new opportunities to our North American dealer network and rental customers,” said Laurent Bonnaure, executive vice president of global sales and marketing for Manitou Group. “Ilmars has a great team in place, and his strong leadership and industry expertise will help Manitou, Gehl, and Mustang by Manitou become market leaders in North America.” 

Nartish joined Manitou in 2007 as a regional sales manager. He then moved into the role of managing director of Manitou Nordics in June 2012. Prior to Manitou Group,  Nartish held various sales management roles including material handling equipment sales manager at Intrac Latvia SIA.  

“I am very excited to be joining and leading the Manitou North America’s team,” said Nartish. “The opportunity to expand our product and service offering in the North American market is substantial. We will be strongly focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience and product support to all of our Manitou, Gehl, and Mustang by Manitou brand customers.”

Nartish holds his global executive MBA and global master’s degree in finance from IE Business School, Madrid, Spain. With his experience and expertise, he will be responsible for delivering profitable market growth and expansion in North America, including overseeing sales, marketing, after sales, and service teams in the region. 

Recommended
Photo credit: © Farragutful No changes made. Creative Commons license: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en
10 Big Construction Stories This Week: Raiders Stadium Built in 3 Minutes
The most-read stories of the week include a time-lapse, Fluor-led JV quits Baltimore’s Purple Line project, a high-tech hardhat, black workers sue contractor for allowing racial abuse, 2021 Chevy Silverado gets payload, towing capacity boost
October 1, 2020
Adobe Stock 344174575 Editorial Use Only
Amazon to Put 1,000 New Distribution Hubs in the Suburbs
Speculation about the ecommerce giant converting unused mall space likely underestimates how many will be new construction
September 29, 2020
Vanguard Lithium-Ion Battery Pack Delivers Versatile Power and Performance.
Sponsored
Vanguard Lithium-Ion Battery Pack Delivers Versatile Power and Performance.
See the first serviceable battery in the industry, designed as a flexible, integrated electrification solution, offering one half-kWh up to 20kWh of power.
October 1, 2020
Latest
Pictured L-R: Kevin Athmann, Brenda Jennissen, Bonnie Radjenovich, Marisa and Adam Seifert.
Felling Trailers Names Winner for 2020 Trailer for a Cause Auction
A winning bid of $4,650 won the online auction that ended at noon on World Lymphoma Awareness Day, Tuesday, Sep. 15.
October 2, 2020
Operators training on Serious Labs VR MEWP simulators at ACTI.
Serious Labs Partners with ACTI, BTA for Operator Certification Training Pilot Program
This marks the first ANSI-compliant MEWP certification training program in North America that recognizes assessment and certification on a VR simulator.
October 2, 2020
Fo F Graphic
The ARA Show Returns to Las Vegas in October 2021
To accommodate the shift to a fall 2021 show, ARA has canceled The ARA Show 2022, which was planned to take place in Anaheim, California.
October 1, 2020
When removing wooden floors, contractors should use a scarifier equipped with a cutting blade to make cuts across the surface.
How Does It Come Off? Tips and Tricks for Hard Goods Flooring Removal
Hard goods such as wood, laminate flooring, ceramic tiles and quarry tiles are usually applied directly to a concrete floor using adhesives.
September 30, 2020
Hy-Brid Lifts meets and exceeds U.S. and Canadian standards to provide the highest level of safety and comfort for customers. Both standards – ANSI A92.20 and CSA B354.6 – are the baseline from which Hy-Brid Lifts engineers each lift model, including the PS-1930 shown.
Hy-Brid Lifts Meet Updated Safety Standards in U.S. and Canada
Both standards – ANSI A92.20 and CSA B354.6 – are the baseline from which Hy-Brid Lifts engineers each lift model.
September 30, 2020
Tool Cleaning
Hilti’s Tool Cleaning Guide: A Safer and Healthier Jobsite Environment
These cleaning methods from Hilti North America are intended to further reinforce focus on worker safety and productivity of customers, especially during COVID-19.
September 29, 2020
Bobcat Features On Demand Video Poster 01
Doosan Bobcat Named 2020 Impact Award Winner for Innovative Digital Solution
Global compact equipment leader awarded Best New Initiative Award for its first-in-the-industry digital solution.
September 28, 2020
Fairchild Equipment Corporate Safety Manager Marty Schumacher
Fairchild Equipment Talks All Things Rental Safety
Fairchild Equipment Corporate Safety Manager Marty Schumacher sits down with Rental to talk top safety considerations for business owners, rental safety in winter, and more.
September 24, 2020
Briggs Stratton Logo 10949071
Briggs & Stratton Sold to KPS Capital Partners
Briggs & Stratton will now operate as an independent company with the long-term support of KPS.
September 24, 2020
Leguan Lifts
Leguan Lifts Appoints Avant Tecno USA North American Distributor
Beginning in October 2020, Avant Tecno USA and select dealers in their extensive network will begin promoting, selling, and servicing the Leguan 190 spider lifts designed for rental use.
September 24, 2020
All Star Naples 5f6bc05c0fa7e
Hunter Street Partners Invests in Equipment Rental Companies
Hunter Street Partners has launched a scalable platform to invest in equipment rental companies and has acquired All-Star Equipment Rental in Naples, Fla.
September 24, 2020
Takeuchi Tb370
TB370 Compact Hydraulic Excavator
Takeuchi's TB370 compact hydraulic excavator is the first in Takeuchi's 300 series compact excavator line.
September 24, 2020
Vanguard Lithium-Ion Battery Pack Delivers Versatile Power and Performance.
Sponsored
Vanguard Lithium-Ion Battery Pack Delivers Versatile Power and Performance.
See the first serviceable battery in the industry, designed as a flexible, integrated electrification solution, offering one half-kWh up to 20kWh of power.
October 1, 2020
Rockett's glass overlay.
Rockett's Glass Overlay
Rockett’s Polished Overlay is a patent-pending process creating high-impact, enduring decorative polished concrete floors and installations.
September 23, 2020
Paul McDonnell
CCO Paul McDonnell to Step Down from United Rentals
McDonnell’s tenure in the rental industry includes 21 years with United Rentals. He joined the company in 1999 upon the acquisition of D&E Steelplate Rental.
September 23, 2020
Rental The Bottom Line Final
Looking for Clues on Tire Damage with Alliance Tire Americas
Your tires can provide insight about challenges on the jobsite. Alliance Tire Americas engineer Tian Blomerus explains how to read those telltale signs.
September 22, 2020
Virtual Booth Fb
Kohler Virtual Booth
A new way to build business-critical relationships from Kohler
September 21, 2020
Re Sized3c 909 Ecr Front Cover
LiuGong Brings 909ECR Mid-sized Excavator to North American Market
Limited tailswing midi-excavator with wide undercarriage is a multi-function tool carrier with greater lift capacity and stability.
September 21, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Hy-Brid Lift Revamps Product Line Adding 19-ft. Scissors Lift
Podcast: Hy-Brid Lift CEO Terry Dolan talks about the decision behind the revamp of the company's product line and the launch of its 19-ft. scissors lift in 2020.
September 21, 2020
Training Video
POWR2 Launches Free Online Training Courses
Renewable Power Systems company POWR2 has launched an online training portal to ensure users have access to the training that helps users safely operate their POWRBANK Renewable Power Systems.
September 18, 2020
3107 C 02 Barreto
Barreto 3107C Chipper
The Barreto 3107C Chipper utilizes a series of load-sensing valves to optimize material feed.
September 18, 2020
Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited Cooper Equipment Rentals Announ
Cooper Equipment Rentals Acquires Herc Atlantic Branches
Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited, an independent equipment rental company in Canada, has acquired the Atlantic Canada assets of Herc Rentals Inc.
September 18, 2020
Adobe Stock 81494512
A Stable Rental Workforce Requires Retaining, Training, and Appreciation
It's important to have an effective employee retention and training system. Ask yourself what is being done at your rental company to keep your staff from drifting away and consider these suggestions moving forward.
September 17, 2020
Brands Logo Manitex
Manitex Awarded $2.5 Million Crane Contract for Netherlands’ Coll Rental
The new order represents the largest single Valla order in the company's 75-year history.
September 17, 2020