Manitou Group Names New VP of Sales and Marketing of Manitou North America

Manitou Group has appointed Ilmars Nartish to the position of vice president of sales and marketing for Manitou North America effective immediately.

“We are excited to welcome Ilmars to Manitou North America. With more than 13 years working with Manitou Group, his knowledge of our products and services will bring new opportunities to our North American dealer network and rental customers,” said Laurent Bonnaure, executive vice president of global sales and marketing for Manitou Group. “Ilmars has a great team in place, and his strong leadership and industry expertise will help Manitou, Gehl, and Mustang by Manitou become market leaders in North America.”

Nartish joined Manitou in 2007 as a regional sales manager. He then moved into the role of managing director of Manitou Nordics in June 2012. Prior to Manitou Group, Nartish held various sales management roles including material handling equipment sales manager at Intrac Latvia SIA.

“I am very excited to be joining and leading the Manitou North America’s team,” said Nartish. “The opportunity to expand our product and service offering in the North American market is substantial. We will be strongly focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience and product support to all of our Manitou, Gehl, and Mustang by Manitou brand customers.”

Nartish holds his global executive MBA and global master’s degree in finance from IE Business School, Madrid, Spain. With his experience and expertise, he will be responsible for delivering profitable market growth and expansion in North America, including overseeing sales, marketing, after sales, and service teams in the region.