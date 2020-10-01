The ARA Show Returns to Las Vegas in October 2021

To accommodate the shift to a fall 2021 show, ARA has canceled The ARA Show 2022, which was planned to take place in Anaheim, California.

October 1, 2020
American Rental Association
Fo F Graphic
Ara Logo Rgb New

The American Rental Association (ARA)  has announced that The ARA Show 2021 has been rescheduled for Oct. 18-20, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The 2021 edition of ARA’s annual trade show and convention for the equipment and event rental industry was previously scheduled for February in New Orleans.

To accommodate the shift to a fall 2021 show, ARA has canceled The ARA Show 2022, which was planned to take place in Anaheim, California.

The ARA Show is the largest equipment and event rental trade show and convention in the world. It features rental-specific education, networking events, and equipment for all three market segments: construction/industrial, general tool/light construction, and party/special event. The next show will be ARA’s 65th. 

“The safety and vitality of the rental community is our top priority,” said Tony Conant, ARA CEO. “We consulted with our members, monitored all the leading sources of health information, and worked closely with convention center partners, the city of New Orleans, and many others in an effort to ensure a clean, safe,  and essential show in February. When it became clear that the pandemic would not allow us to safely host the type of event our rental community expects, we adapted — just as our industry has throughout a resilient 2020.”

The ARA Show is an event that rental businesses depend on to buy and sell equipment, discover new trends, get education, and build relationships every year. With not only safety but also the business needs of members in mind, ARA decided to reschedule The ARA Show for later in 2021, rather than cancel the show entirely. That compromise led to the cancellation of the 2022 event. ARA is exploring options for a focused buyer/seller showcase in 2022 to bridge the gap between shows.

After opting to move The ARA Show 2021 to the fall, ARA opened its search for a host city and venue. Association leadership identified the opportunity to hold the show in Las Vegas — long a favorite destination of attendees — for the first time since 2013.

The ARA Show exhibit hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center will be open Oct. 18-20, 2021. Education will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17. Registration for the show will open in July and housing reservations through onPeak will open in February.

“We’re all disappointed that we are unable to get together in February, but we’re excited about the planned return to Las Vegas,” Conant said. “ARA is committed to providing a 2021 event with the education, products, networking, and technology our members need to position themselves for the future. The all-around value the show provides will be more important than ever.”

For more information, visit www.arashow.org.

Related
JCB 1CXT backhoe loader
JCB to Showcase Innovative Construction Equipment at 2020 ARA Show
February 7, 2020
Rental Takes a Leap at The ARA Show 2019
March 26, 2019
Recommended
Adobe Stock 344174575 Editorial Use Only
Amazon to Put 1,000 New Distribution Hubs in the Suburbs
Speculation about the ecommerce giant converting unused mall space likely underestimates how many will be new construction
September 29, 2020
World of Concrete 2021 has moved dates.
World of Concrete Schedules New 2021 Conference Dates
WOC 2021 will take place later in the year.
September 29, 2020
Mobilair Anti-Frost Valve from Kaeser Compressors
Sponsored
Mobilair Anti-Frost Valve from Kaeser Compressors
Kaeser's anti-frost valve maintains optimum operating temperature and prevents your tools from freezing up.
October 1, 2020
Latest
Bobcat Features On Demand Video Poster 01
Doosan Bobcat Named 2020 Impact Award Winner for Innovative Digital Solution
Global compact equipment leader awarded Best New Initiative Award for its first-in-the-industry digital solution.
September 28, 2020
Fairchild Equipment Corporate Safety Manager Marty Schumacher
Fairchild Equipment Talks All Things Rental Safety
Fairchild Equipment Corporate Safety Manager Marty Schumacher sits down with Rental to talk top safety considerations for business owners, rental safety in winter, and more.
September 24, 2020
Briggs Stratton Logo 10949071
Briggs & Stratton Sold to KPS Capital Partners
Briggs & Stratton will now operate as an independent company with the long-term support of KPS.
September 24, 2020
Leguan Lifts
Leguan Lifts Appoints Avant Tecno USA North American Distributor
Beginning in October 2020, Avant Tecno USA and select dealers in their extensive network will begin promoting, selling, and servicing the Leguan 190 spider lifts designed for rental use.
September 24, 2020
All Star Naples 5f6bc05c0fa7e
Hunter Street Partners Invests in Equipment Rental Companies
Hunter Street Partners has launched a scalable platform to invest in equipment rental companies and has acquired All-Star Equipment Rental in Naples, Fla.
September 24, 2020
Takeuchi Tb370
TB370 Compact Hydraulic Excavator
Takeuchi's TB370 compact hydraulic excavator is the first in Takeuchi's 300 series compact excavator line.
September 24, 2020
Racine And Cibelle 0
Reunited at Height
A rental company in Alma, Quebec, donated a scissor lift to a local resident, so he could visit his wife in a long-term care facility.
September 24, 2020
Rockett's glass overlay.
Rockett's Glass Overlay
Rockett’s Polished Overlay is a patent-pending process creating high-impact, enduring decorative polished concrete floors and installations.
September 23, 2020
Paul McDonnell
CCO Paul McDonnell to Step Down from United Rentals
McDonnell’s tenure in the rental industry includes 21 years with United Rentals. He joined the company in 1999 upon the acquisition of D&E Steelplate Rental.
September 23, 2020
Rental The Bottom Line Final
Looking for Clues on Tire Damage with Alliance Tire Americas
Your tires can provide insight about challenges on the jobsite. Alliance Tire Americas engineer Tian Blomerus explains how to read those telltale signs.
September 22, 2020
Virtual Booth Fb
Kohler Virtual Booth
A new way to build business-critical relationships from Kohler
September 21, 2020
Re Sized3c 909 Ecr Front Cover
LiuGong Brings 909ECR Mid-sized Excavator to North American Market
Limited tailswing midi-excavator with wide undercarriage is a multi-function tool carrier with greater lift capacity and stability.
September 21, 2020
Mobilair Anti-Frost Valve from Kaeser Compressors
Sponsored
Mobilair Anti-Frost Valve from Kaeser Compressors
Kaeser's anti-frost valve maintains optimum operating temperature and prevents your tools from freezing up.
October 1, 2020
Training Video
POWR2 Launches Free Online Training Courses
Renewable Power Systems company POWR2 has launched an online training portal to ensure users have access to the training that helps users safely operate their POWRBANK Renewable Power Systems.
September 18, 2020
3107 C 02 Barreto
Barreto 3107C Chipper
The Barreto 3107C Chipper utilizes a series of load-sensing valves to optimize material feed.
September 18, 2020
Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited Cooper Equipment Rentals Announ
Cooper Equipment Rentals Acquires Herc Atlantic Branches
Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited, an independent equipment rental company in Canada, has acquired the Atlantic Canada assets of Herc Rentals Inc.
September 18, 2020
Adobe Stock 81494512
A Stable Rental Workforce Requires Retaining, Training, and Appreciation
It's important to have an effective employee retention and training system. Ask yourself what is being done at your rental company to keep your staff from drifting away and consider these suggestions moving forward.
September 17, 2020
Brands Logo Manitex
Manitex Awarded $2.5 Million Crane Contract for Netherlands’ Coll Rental
The new order represents the largest single Valla order in the company's 75-year history.
September 17, 2020
Eligible contractors in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec) who schedule and complete a demo or walk-around of an ASV machine at an ASV dealer will be entered into the Win an ASV MAX-Series Lease Sweepstakes.
ASV Introduces Sweepstakes to Win One-Year MAX-Series Lease
Eligible contractors in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec) who schedule and complete a demo or walk-around of an ASV machine at an ASV dealer will be entered into the "Win an ASV MAX-Series Lease Sweepstakes."
September 17, 2020
Garden Club Class 1703108 (1)
Why Your Rental Business Should Consider Going Green
With benefits like cost-savings, employee participation, and environmental impact, the question you need to ask yourself is: What can going green do for you?
September 17, 2020
Best Line Light Tower
What Light Tower is Best for Your Jobsite?
Light towers offer enhanced levels of durability and value due to the multitude of options that are now available. Best Line Equipment says there's no need to compromise by settling for a one-size-fits-all solution.
September 16, 2020
Milwaukee M12 FUEL 1.6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum.
Milwaukee Launches M12 FUEL 1.6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum
The first wet/dry vacuum of its kind, the M12 FUEL vacuum delivers 18V performance on a 12V platform.
September 16, 2020
Lone Star Drills Lsgt+hda 1
Lone Star LSGT+HDA Remote-controlled Tracked Drill
Provides precise and easy to operate drilling in geotechnical and soil sampling applications down to 100 ft.
September 16, 2020
Milwaukee Tool M18 FUEL Compact Vacuum.
Milwaukee Tool Launches New M18 FUEL Compact Vacuum With Two-Stage Debris Separation System
The vacuum is engineered with proprietary two-stage debris separation functionality.
September 16, 2020