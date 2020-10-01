The ARA Show Returns to Las Vegas in October 2021

The American Rental Association (ARA) has announced that The ARA Show 2021 has been rescheduled for Oct. 18-20, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The 2021 edition of ARA’s annual trade show and convention for the equipment and event rental industry was previously scheduled for February in New Orleans.

To accommodate the shift to a fall 2021 show, ARA has canceled The ARA Show 2022, which was planned to take place in Anaheim, California.

The ARA Show is the largest equipment and event rental trade show and convention in the world. It features rental-specific education, networking events, and equipment for all three market segments: construction/industrial, general tool/light construction, and party/special event. The next show will be ARA’s 65th.

“The safety and vitality of the rental community is our top priority,” said Tony Conant, ARA CEO. “We consulted with our members, monitored all the leading sources of health information, and worked closely with convention center partners, the city of New Orleans, and many others in an effort to ensure a clean, safe, and essential show in February. When it became clear that the pandemic would not allow us to safely host the type of event our rental community expects, we adapted — just as our industry has throughout a resilient 2020.”

The ARA Show is an event that rental businesses depend on to buy and sell equipment, discover new trends, get education, and build relationships every year. With not only safety but also the business needs of members in mind, ARA decided to reschedule The ARA Show for later in 2021, rather than cancel the show entirely. That compromise led to the cancellation of the 2022 event. ARA is exploring options for a focused buyer/seller showcase in 2022 to bridge the gap between shows.

After opting to move The ARA Show 2021 to the fall, ARA opened its search for a host city and venue. Association leadership identified the opportunity to hold the show in Las Vegas — long a favorite destination of attendees — for the first time since 2013.

The ARA Show exhibit hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center will be open Oct. 18-20, 2021. Education will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17. Registration for the show will open in July and housing reservations through onPeak will open in February.

“We’re all disappointed that we are unable to get together in February, but we’re excited about the planned return to Las Vegas,” Conant said. “ARA is committed to providing a 2021 event with the education, products, networking, and technology our members need to position themselves for the future. The all-around value the show provides will be more important than ever.”

For more information, visit www.arashow.org.