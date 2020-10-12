Large Rental Companies Join ARA ‘Clean. Safe. Essential.’ Program

Many of the equipment rental industry’s largest and most widely recognizable companies have now integrated the American Rental Association (ARA) “Clean. Safe. Essential.” program into their operations.

H&E Equipment Services, Herc Rentals, Sunbelt Rentals, Sunstate Equipment, United Rentals, and more are participating in the nationwide, rental-industry-specific ARA member program designed to help keep the rental experience safe through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

With implementation from the five largest equipment rental companies, more than 3,000 ARA member stores across the construction/industrial and general tool/light construction segments are now recognized as “Clean. Safe. Essential.” after completing the “Clean. Safe. Essential.” training certificate program or an equivalent. Their endorsement provides key support for a national rental awareness campaign that will be rolled out in 2021 as ARA continues to support members and the vitality of the industry.

The ARA “Clean. Safe. Essential.” program provides member stores with consistent training on measures to minimize exposure to the coronavirus for customers, staff, vendors, and guests. Training is based on expertise from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), rental operators, and equipment manufacturers. The training is also updated with new guidance from these health organizations, and the ARA is currently on the third iteration of the content. Upon completion of the “Clean. Safe. Essential.” online training program, ARA members receive a certificate and an implementation kit for their specific location.

“We’re pleased that the largest organizations in our membership see the benefits of adding ‘Clean. Safe. Essential.’ to their existing safety initiatives,” said Tony Conant, ARA CEO. “We appreciate their shared commitment to the safety of the rental experience. As more and more rental stores continue to complete the training, the next step is to increase national awareness that rental is clean, safe, and essential to customer success.”

To find a rental store location participating in the “Clean. Safe. Essential.” program, rental customers can visit the newly redesigned rental store locator website, www.RentalHQ.com, and conduct a search for equipment or tools. Stores that have earned the “Clean. Safe. Essential.” designation will be marked with a “Clean. Safe. Essential.” badge in the search results.