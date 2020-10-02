TVH Americas Promotes New Senior Business Development Manager, Industrial Parts

TVH in the Americas (TVH) has promoted Loren Hochhalter to senior business development manager, industrial parts, for the Americas. In his new position, Hochhalter will continue working to promote the growth and success of the industrial parts sales department and will be responsible for leading the industrial parts business development team.

Hochhalter started with TVH in February 2017 as the western regional business development manager. During his time at TVH, he has continued growing sales and enhanced the customer experience. With 20 plus years in the rental industry, his background has given him a well-rounded understanding of how to improve customer satisfaction.

“Loren continues to be a great asset to TVH and the industrial parts department,“ said Jennifer White, sales and business development manager, industrial parts, for TVH Americas. "He has a very thorough understanding of our customers and their expectations, and I’m confident that his experience and strong leadership skills will ensure his success in this new role.”

TVH is excited about this new opportunity for Hochhalter and knows he will continue to provide the best experience and care for their customers, while continuing to grow in this new role.