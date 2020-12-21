MHEDA Grants TVH the Prestigious 2020 MVS Award

TVH received the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association's Most Valuable Supplier (MVS) Award for 2020, which recognizes companies who have demonstrated a commitment to their dealer network, their employers, and their community.

December 21, 2020
TVH Parts Americas
Tvh Mvs Award
TVH in the Americas (TVH)
Tvh Logo

TVH in the Americas (TVH) has earned the prestigious Most Valuable Supplier (MVS) Award for achievements in 2020. The MVS Award is granted by the industry’s trade association, the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA), to less than 10 percent of all member companies. 

This is the sixth consecutive year that TVH has earned the MVS Award. This industry award recognizes companies who have demonstrated an exemplary commitment to their dealer network, their employees, and their community.

“TVH is honored to be recognized as a Most Valuable Supplier by MHEDA for the sixth year in a row,” said Dirk von Holt, president of TVH. “This award affirms our commitment to being the one-stop-shop for our customers and providing a truly remarkable customer experience that is second to none. At TVH, we believe that by working together we can achieve great things, and this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees.”

To qualify for the MVS Award, TVH was required to meet a series of criteria in a number of areas that were important to the distributor companies who do business with them. In addition to confirming an on-going commitment to safety and employee training, award recipients must provide documentation of active participation in a program that gives back.

MVS Award winners have demonstrated an overall commitment to business excellence by documenting programs in the following areas: 

  • Industry Advocacy
  • Distributor Advocacy
  • Business Networking
  • Continuing Education
  • Business Best Practices

“Both of MHEDA’s Awards, the MVP and MVS, are difficult to achieve without a companywide commitment to excellence in education, networking and community service. The companies that earn this distinction from MHEDA are the premier materials handling providers in the industry,” said Mike Wall, 2020 MHEDA chairman of the board and president of CSI Materials Handling in Westmont, Illinois.

