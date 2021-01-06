TVH Wins American Red Cross Outstanding Service Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

The American Red Cross presented TVH in the Americas with the Outstanding Service Award for its participation in the Blood Partner Program for the fifth year in a row.

January 6, 2021
TVH Parts Americas
Tvh Red Cross Award
TVH in the Americas (TVH)
Tvh Logo

TVH in the Americas (TVH) has been presented with the Outstanding Service Award from the American Red Cross through its Blood Partner Program for the fifth year in a row.

With the turn of events seen this year, the Red Cross experienced thousands of cancelled blood drives around the nation. That is what made TVH’s commitment and dedication to the Blood Partner Program so essential. By hosting three blood drives at its Olathe, Kansas, location with the Red Cross, TVH was able to help save the lives of the most vulnerable in its community.

Through the blood drives and with the help of its amazing employees, a total of 129 units of blood were donated. This amount is the equivalent of helping 387 people in the community. TVH is looking forward to hosting its three annual blood drives again in 2021. With the need for blood donation so high around the nation, TVH is proud to be a part of the American Red Cross’ Blood Partner Program.

“The internal joy of helping others is what all the donors embrace and is what brings joy to the act of donation,” said Lucy Delsarto, health and wellness coach at TVH.

Related
Tvh Mvs Award
MHEDA Grants TVH the Prestigious 2020 MVS Award
December 21, 2020
Tour De Fork Tvh Company News
TVH Holds a Virtual Tour de Fork Fundraising Event
December 16, 2020
Ariel Besagar Hk N64 Bi Su Qa Unsplash (1)
TVH Receives MVS Award
November 26, 2019
Ariel Besagar Hk N64 Bi Su Qa Unsplash
TVH Wins Employer of the Year Award by Access, Lift and Handlers
October 8, 2019
Recommended
Data Graph Phone Technology
How a VoIP Phone System Can Help Your Business
Contractors today face numerous challenges. Missing calls from clients, prospects or the public shouldn’t be one of them.
January 1, 2021
Total construction spending has risen to a record high on housing, but private nonresidential construction declined for the fifth-straight month in November, while public nonresidential spending slipped for the fifth time in the past six months.
US Construction Spending Sets a Record in November Despite Nonresidential Shrinkage
The value of total U.S. construction put in place rose 0.9% on soaring residential spending even as the pandemic-softened economy continues the nonresidential construction slump
January 5, 2021
185 cfm, Tier 4 Final Mobilair Portable Compressor from Kaeser
Sponsored
185 cfm, Tier 4 Final Mobilair Portable Compressor from Kaeser
Kaeser's M55PE comes standard with the Sigma Profile airend, Tier 4 Final diesel engine, and smart controller for superior fuel economy and reliability.
January 1, 2021
Latest
Lightweight low-level scissor lifts with a compact footprint, such as Genie's GS-1330m, can tackle applications once historically done only by manually propelled models.
Benefits of Low-level Access Lifts When Working at Heights on Construction Sites
Low-level access equipment can provide a safe, effective option to ladders and scaffolding when working at low-level heights on construction jobsites.
January 5, 2021
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
Vizinex RFID Talks All Things Tech
Rental sits down with Sandra Garby, co-founder, president, and VP of operations, and Ken Horton, co-founder and CEO, of Vizinez RFID.
January 5, 2021
575605
CASE Appoints Terry Dolan as Head of Sales and Marketing in North America
CASE Construction Equipment named Terry Dolan the new head of sales and marketing of CASE in North America, building on the growth initiated by the company's more recent innovations in product and support.
January 4, 2021
Da In Post Battery Monitoring 1400x700
Preventive Maintenance Matters: Guidelines for Maintaining Electric Scissor Lifts
Fleet owners and operators should remain vigilant and continue to conduct all required inspections and maintenance to maximize productivity and ensure operator confidence in the field.
December 22, 2020
Pic 5ff34b6322f27
Trystar 9 kVA 6-Pack Weld Rack
Trystar developed a 9 kVA 6-Pack Weld Rack, which features space for six welding machines, an all-aluminum power distribution panel, lift eyes, fork pockets, and heavy duty casters.
January 4, 2021
2
Herc Holdings Purchases All Assets of Champion Rentals
Herc Holdings acquired Champion Rentals' assets to expand its Houston-area presence to 12 physical locations — providing general and specialty equipment rental solutions and related services.
January 4, 2021
Hy Brid Lifts Terry Dolan
Custom Equipment Announces Terry Dolan's Transition to Board of Directors
Custom Equipment appoints Terry Dolan to a board of director's role, removing his responsibility as president and CEO, to maintain his insight into the overall direction of the company.
January 4, 2021
Floor Grinders
Husqvarna Consolidates Surface Preparation Brand Portfolio
HTC products, services and solutions will be rebranded as Husqvarna and integrated into the global Husqvarna offering — consolidating its brand portfolio in the surface preparation segment.
January 4, 2021
Adobe Stock 398231868
Rental’s Top 10 Stories from 2020
A roundup of the top Rental stories, articles, and podcasts of 2020.
December 22, 2020
Adobe Stock 398231868
Rental’s Top 10 News and Products of 2020
A countdown of the biggest Rental news stories and announcements of the year outside of COVID-19.
December 29, 2020
Mikael Andersson
Atlas Copco Power Technique Appoints New President of Power and Flow
Atlas Copco Power Technique announced Mikael Andersson as the new president of the Power and Flow division, which designs, develops, manufactures and sells generators, light towers and pumps.
December 29, 2020
Keypad (002)
Ukey Keyless Ignition Alarm System
Keyless alarm system for equipment with a 12- or 24-volt system is designed to eliminate physical keys and solve the issue of unauthorized use.
December 28, 2020
Crystal Motors Dealership
Takeuchi Adds Crystal Tractor Supercenters to Dealer Network
Takeuchi-US offers the full line of Takeuchi excavators, compact track loaders, and wheel loaders at Crystal Tractor Supercenter locations in Chiefland, Spring Hill and Ocala, Florida, which is an addition to the North American dealer network.
December 28, 2020
Adobe Stock 363043424
The Future of Data and Privacy in Construction's Digital Age
As the construction industry wades further into a digitized future, it is imperative that companies exercise caution in regards to data.
December 28, 2020
Volvo Electric Products
Volvo Group Begins Customer Deliveries of All-electric Products in France
French contractor Eiffage has taken delivery of an all-electric FE electric truck and a ECR25 electric compact excavator.
December 23, 2020
Metro West
Alta Equipment Group Acquires Vantage Equipment
Alta Equipment Group signed a definitive agreement with Vantage Equipment, taking over the distribution of Volvo CE products in most of New York, the counties and boroughs of New York City, and Long Island.
December 22, 2020
Fieldlens Logo Underconstruction V2
RedTeam Announces Integration of Fiedlens' Mobile Field Management Software
RedTeam acquires industry-leading markup software from Fieldlens to allow construction professionals to document conversations, punch list items, project updates, and pin photos and videos directly to project plans.
December 21, 2020
Tvh Mvs Award
MHEDA Grants TVH the Prestigious 2020 MVS Award
TVH received the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association's Most Valuable Supplier (MVS) Award for 2020, which recognizes companies who have demonstrated a commitment to their dealer network, their employers, and their community.
December 21, 2020
Vermeer Mgl Agreement
Vermeer Corporation Enters Distribution Agreement with MGL Engineering
Vermeer will offer MGL's organic material handling and processing equipment in the US and Canada — including a series of tracked stacking conveyors, a feeder stacker, a mulch coloring drum and an air lift separator attachment.
December 21, 2020
Routine maintenance and daily cleaning will keep your trowels productive and safe.
Concrete trowel maintenance
Routine maintenance and daily cleaning will keep your trowels productive and safe.
January 22, 2009
Corporate He F46d02dd1de2f70d76f761972503eee8
H&E Equipment Services Appoints New President, COO
H&E Equipment Services announced that John McDowell Engquist will become the new president and chief operating officer, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
December 18, 2020
Alturna Mats
DICA Showcases Outrigger Pads and AlturnaMATS for Tree Care Applications
DICA will feature SafetyTech Outrigger Pads and AlturnaMATS Ground Protection Mats for tree care applications during the TCI Virtual Summit held on Jan. 13-15, 2021.
December 18, 2020
Mecalac Trekker 2
Mecalac Welcomes Trekker Group into Growing Dealer Network
Trekker Group joined Mecalac's dealer network in 2020 and will offer Mecalac's innovative line of crawler skid-excavators, wheeled excavators, and swing loaders — expanding the coverage across North America.
December 18, 2020
Aw Plogo
Borgman Capital Acquires Aerial Work Platforms Inc.
Borgman Capital purchased Aerial Work Platforms Inc., a Wisconsin-based company specializing in renting, selling, and servicing aerial lift equipment.
December 18, 2020