TVH Wins American Red Cross Outstanding Service Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

TVH in the Americas (TVH) has been presented with the Outstanding Service Award from the American Red Cross through its Blood Partner Program for the fifth year in a row.

With the turn of events seen this year, the Red Cross experienced thousands of cancelled blood drives around the nation. That is what made TVH’s commitment and dedication to the Blood Partner Program so essential. By hosting three blood drives at its Olathe, Kansas, location with the Red Cross, TVH was able to help save the lives of the most vulnerable in its community.

Through the blood drives and with the help of its amazing employees, a total of 129 units of blood were donated. This amount is the equivalent of helping 387 people in the community. TVH is looking forward to hosting its three annual blood drives again in 2021. With the need for blood donation so high around the nation, TVH is proud to be a part of the American Red Cross’ Blood Partner Program.

“The internal joy of helping others is what all the donors embrace and is what brings joy to the act of donation,” said Lucy Delsarto, health and wellness coach at TVH.