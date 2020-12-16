TVH Holds a Virtual Tour de Fork Fundraising Event

TVH partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City Olathe Chapter to host the third annual culinary themed fundraising event, Tour de Fork — generating funds for the club through silent auctions.

December 16, 2020
TVH Parts Americas
TVH in the Americas
TVH in the Americas has supported the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City Olathe Chapter since 2015. To help the club continue its mission of serving Olathe’s youth, TVH and the Olathe Chapter hosted the third annual culinary themed fundraising event called Tour de Fork.

Due to COVID-19 and safety precautions, the event was held virtually. It was attended by benefactors of the club and supporting organizations within the community. Guests were given meal kits to cook at home and then a password to login and watch the event online.

Tour de Fork generated needed funds for the club through silent auctions. Items for the silent auction were donated from area businesses and guests bid on items ranging from gift cards to exotic trips. This year's golden ticket item was a trip to the Dominican Republic. Overall, with combined ticket sales to the event and the proceeds from the silent auction, more than $137,000 net was raised for the Olathe Chapter. With this money, the club can continue its mission to better the lives of Olathe’s youth.

