TVH Releases Workplace-Safe COVID-19 Decals

June 30, 2020
TVH Parts Americas
Covid 19 Decals
Tvh Logo

TVH in the Americas (TVH) is helping fight the spread of COVID-19 with a new line of social distancing decals.

This series features a selection of five decals, encouraging safe social distancing and the wearing of appropriate safety gear. Extremely durable and highly visible, these decals can withstand the wear and tear of daily use and stand up to high-activity traffic from even the heaviest equipment.

These decals are available in both Spanish and English, and come in feet or metric measurements. Don't take chances with the health of your employees and customers. Customers can purchase by contacting their sales representative or by shopping online at IRMN.com.

