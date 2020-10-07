TVH Now Sells Parts for Light Construction Equipment

TVH has expanded into the light construction equipment market. This move allows TVH to broaden an already robust product offering to this new adjacent market.

TVH’s new replacement parts range for light construction equipment focuses on three types of machines: mini excavators, skid steer loaders, and compact track loaders. Within those three sub-markets, key attention lies on parts for the manufacturers Bobcat, Case, Caterpillar, JCB, Takeuchi, John Deere, Kubota, Volvo, and Yanmar, while also offering extensive lookup services for other brands.

“For now, we are intentionally focusing on three distinct sub-markets and nine makes for parts for light construction equipment, but all customer requests are welcome. What’s more, based on the needs of the customer, we will continue to expand our light construction equipment range in the future,” says Dirk von Holt, president of TVH Americas. “Our end goal is for the customer to be able to come to us for any part, similarly as for the range we currently offer for material handling and industrial equipment. Currently, we have over 600,000 references for skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and mini excavators, and many more to come.”

More than 18 months of preparation preceded the launch of TVH’s light construction machine parts offering. As von Holt states: “We only wanted to launch when we were confident that we could offer customers a relevant product range at competitive prices. We first introduced the result at ConExpo in Las Vegas, the world’s largest trade fair for the construction equipment sector. As from September, we will also actively push our products within Europe and the Asian Pacific region. With Smopyc in Spain and Samoter in Italy, we will then also attend the main construction fairs in 2021 to further highlight our offering. And then we’ll continue throughout the year and 2021 at other fairs around the world.”

He continues, “With our customer base and expertise, we already have a solid starting point for the light construction equipment parts segment and we are hoping to grow rapidly. And don’t forget TVH’s well-known strengths, including our worldwide network of branches in over 180 countries, worldwide customer service in 37 languages, and delivery within 24 hours (Europe and Americas) or 48 hours (globally).

"The light construction equipment offering is the result of an intense collaboration between different teams throughout TVH globally, bringing about a product range that aims to suit the needs of different people and companies in every country in which we are currently active. As we continue to expand our range, this collaboration will further intensify so that we guarantee the best possible fit to customer’s needs.”