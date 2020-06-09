TVH Completes Warehouse Renovation

The expansion showcases an extensive use of energy-saving measures throughout both the interior and exterior of the facility.

June 9, 2020
TVH Parts Americas
2006013
TVH
Tvh Logo

In 2019, TVH in the Americas (TVH) completed a 250,000-sq.-ft. expansion of their warehouse at the headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, allowing them to provide customers a larger offering of products with more availability.

The company worked to ensure this expansion was done in the most environmentally conscious way possible. One of the most impactful energy-saving measures introduced in the expansion was the installation of solar panels on the roof of the new warehouse space. These solar panels significantly reduce electrical costs and the impact TVH as a company has on the environment. The projected CO2 emissions reduction in the first year is estimated to be nearly 3,495,000 lbs. Over the next 25 years, the total projected reduction in CO2 emissions is estimated to be over 79,000,000 lbs., reducing greenhouse gas emissions while improving quality of life and environmental standards.

The new warehouse expansion showcases an extensive use of energy-saving measures throughout the interior of the facility as well. These include a new LED lighting system, which will consume roughly 75% less energy, while lasting significantly longer compared to traditional, florescent lights. Water conserving fixtures will decrease the prevalence of water waste, lowering TVH’s environmental impact. New energy saving HVAC controls and equipment will allow for more consistent temperatures at a more efficient, energy-saving rate.

These measures help reduce TVH's environmental impact and improve their community. The expansion gives TVH the confidence and capability to grow its product offering and expand its footprint, at the same time ensuring this new warehouse addition benefits its employees, customers, the community, and the environment.

Related
Tvh Ansi
TVH Wants to Help Keep You Compliant
December 12, 2019
Five Heavy Equipment Photography 1878468
TVH Partners with Toys for Tots
November 22, 2019
Recommended
12988168374 50ce1b608d C
UPDATE: Bill Easing PPP Loan Restrictions Signed into Law
Legislation allows a greater percentage of loan proceeds to pay for non-payroll expenses, proceeds to be spent for much longer than 8 weeks, extends repayment period if not forgiven
June 3, 2020
Otis Excavator
Meet the AEM Hall of Fame Inventors Who Literally Changed the World
As the deadline draws near to nominate new equipment Hall of Famers, here's a review of some inductees whose plows, shovels, lasers and more shaped the course of human history
June 4, 2020
100840977 10158016848170973 3566970137464537088 O
Draft of Surface Transportation Bill Released, Industry Calls for Bipartisan Support
The INVEST in America Act is a five-year, $494 billion bill that would increase highway and public transportation investment by 42 percent and 72 percent, respectively but also tries to address climate change at the same time
June 4, 2020
Latest
Accounting Analytics Balance Black And White 209224
How Business Leaders Can Bring Stability In A Time of Ongoing Uncertainty
It’s never been more important to find new and creative ways to meet revenue goals and maintain stability amid ongoing uncertainty
May 28, 2020
Fred Daniels, Virginia Abrasives Ceo
Virginia Abrasives Corp Names New CEO
An economics and business graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, Fred Daniels began his career at Herc Rentals.
May 29, 2020
Clay Eubanks, current president of Takeuchi US, will be relocate to Japan to assume the role of Director of Global Sales
Takeuchi Announces Changes to Global Management Structure and Board
Several changes were made to the worldwide management structure of Takeuchi and membership of its Board of Directors
May 28, 2020
Ams Merlo Tf30 9 520
TF30.9 Compact Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's TF30.9 is designed where a small machine with power and reach is needed.
May 27, 2020
R70 28 S Plus 840x2048
Roto 70.28 S Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 70.28 S Plus features a maximum load capacity of 15,500 lb.
May 27, 2020
R70 24 S Plus 840x2048
Roto 70.24 S Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 70.24 S Plus features a maximum load capacity of 15,400 lb. and a maximum height of 79 ft. 3 in., which can handle up to 6,600 lb.
May 27, 2020
Roto50 30 Splus 1 A
Roto 50.30 S Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's R50.30S Plus features a maximum height of 96 ft. and can handle 4,500 lb.
May 27, 2020
Roto 50 21 S Plus Aaaa
Roto 50.21 S Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 50.21 S Plus telehandler comes standard with 360-degree turret rotation and a 20-degree tilt cab.
May 27, 2020
P40 13 1 A
P40.13 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P40.13 telehandler features independent front stabilizers with a maximum operating capacity of 8,800-lb.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo R40 18 S 840x2048
Roto 40.18S Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 40.18S features a 415-degree turret rotation and an 8,800-lb. capacity at a 58-ft. maximum lift height.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo P40 17 A 2
P40.17 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P40.17 features independent front stabilizers and designed for medium-sized material handling applications.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo P35 11 T 1
P35.11 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P35.11 is a compact machine offering a maximum load capacity of 7,700 lb.
May 27, 2020
Merlo P72 10
P72.10 High Capacity Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P72.10 can lift 9,000 l.b to a height of 31 ft. 3 in. or 4,500 lb. with a reach of 17 ft. 1 in.
May 27, 2020
Heat exhaustion is a precursor to the more serious heat stroke , which can typically be identified by a lack of sweating, nausea and vomiting, mental confusion, flushed skin, rapid breathing and a racing pulse.
18 Tips to Stay Cool on the Jobsite in the Summer Heat
Getting through a hot day takes planning and preparation; don't show up to the jobsite unprepared for the heat
July 11, 2017
Based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Genie is now offering new procedures and protocols for cleaning and disinfecting aerial equipment on jobsites to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while working at height.
Genie Provides COVID-19 Cleaning Protocols for Aerial Equipment
This information provides jobsite superintendents and fleet managers with specific precautions to take in order to keep workers and jobsites safe and productive.
May 22, 2020
Crane collapse is often caused by lack of safety enforcement.
Crane Collapse Fatalities are Preventable
Crane collapses in major cities have topped headlines, but investigations often conclude these accidents are preventable with proper safety processes and operating procedures.
May 21, 2020
Leo Swan, co-founder, EDCO
EDCO Announces Passing of Co-Founder Leo Swan
Swan helped create the first dual-disc concrete grinder in 1959.
May 21, 2020
Star 6 Dimensions
Haulotte Releases Star 6 Crawler Electric Vertical Mast
The new electric rough-terrain vertical mast crawler can get over unstable, wet, or uneven grounds, and cross slopes up to 25%.
May 20, 2020
Bobcat S64 Bucket Dsc01437 19e2 Fc
Bobcat 60 Frame-size R-Series Skid-steer Loaders
May 20, 2020
Bobcat T64 Bucket Dsc01878 19e3 Fc
Bobcat 60 Frame-size R-Series Compact Track Loaders
8,727-lb. 68-hp T64 offers a 2,300-lb. rated operating capacity and the 8,927-lb., 74-hp T66 has a 2,450-lb. rated operating capacity
May 20, 2020
Lind Equipment All In One Lights On With Gen Copy
Lind Equipment All-In-One Beacon LED Tower
May 19, 2020
Allmand Maxi Heat 1 M Kl Cob
Allmand Maxi-Heat 1M BTU Towable Heater
Two independently operating burners providing up to a combined 1,000,000 BTUs of heat
May 19, 2020
Alm Gr Light Tower 00003 Diesel Decals
Allmand GR-Series Light Tower
Four fuel-efficient LED fixtures with 195,592 total lumens provide a 300-hour run time
May 19, 2020
Mecalac 9 Mwr
Mecalac 9MWR Wheeled Excavator
75-hp model weighs up to 19,841 lbs., provides optimal stability and is lower to the ground for easy access
May 18, 2020