In 2019, TVH in the Americas (TVH) completed a 250,000-sq.-ft. expansion of their warehouse at the headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, allowing them to provide customers a larger offering of products with more availability.

The company worked to ensure this expansion was done in the most environmentally conscious way possible. One of the most impactful energy-saving measures introduced in the expansion was the installation of solar panels on the roof of the new warehouse space. These solar panels significantly reduce electrical costs and the impact TVH as a company has on the environment. The projected CO 2 emissions reduction in the first year is estimated to be nearly 3,495,000 lbs. Over the next 25 years, the total projected reduction in CO 2 emissions is estimated to be over 79,000,000 lbs., reducing greenhouse gas emissions while improving quality of life and environmental standards.

The new warehouse expansion showcases an extensive use of energy-saving measures throughout the interior of the facility as well. These include a new LED lighting system, which will consume roughly 75% less energy, while lasting significantly longer compared to traditional, florescent lights. Water conserving fixtures will decrease the prevalence of water waste, lowering TVH’s environmental impact. New energy saving HVAC controls and equipment will allow for more consistent temperatures at a more efficient, energy-saving rate.

These measures help reduce TVH's environmental impact and improve their community. The expansion gives TVH the confidence and capability to grow its product offering and expand its footprint, at the same time ensuring this new warehouse addition benefits its employees, customers, the community, and the environment.