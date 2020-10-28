TVH Offers Claire Cleaning and Disinfecting Products

TVH is offering Claire’s disinfectant and germicidal sprays to ensure customers have what they need to keep their workplace clean and their employees healthy.

October 28, 2020
TVH Parts Americas
Disenfecting Sprays
Tvh Logo

TVH in the Americas (TVH) is now offering a variety of cleaning and disinfectant products from Claire to help ensure a clean and healthy work environment.  

TVH knows how important it is to not only sanitize your workspace, but disinfect it as well. Disinfecting eliminates harmful germs and bacteria, and also targets and removes highly infectious viruses like the flu and COVID-19. TVH is proud to offer Claire’s disinfectant and germicidal sprays to ensure customers have what they need to keep their workplace clean and their employees healthy. Claire’s hospital grade disinfectant spray kills 99.9% of common bacteria and viruses in as little as three minutes on pre-cleaned hard, non-porous surfaces. Its lemon scent eliminates odors, while also helping to control and deter mold and mildew. Offered in a 17 oz. size and NSF certified, Claire’s disinfectant will help keep your facility safe and clean.

For a more all-purpose clean, Claire’s germicidal cleaner cleans, disinfects, and deodorizes to help slow or even eliminate the transmission of most infectious diseases on commonly touched surfaces. The antibacterial germicidal cleaner is certified to help kill and disinfect a variety of infection diseases including Influenza A2 and H1N1 Influenza A on hard, inanimate, and nonporous environment’s. Offered in a 19 oz. size, this germicidal cleaner will clean and disinfect surfaces without scouring or scratching them, giving you the ability to use it safely in a wide variety of applications. It is important to remember that even though you may be disinfecting common areas, they still need to be cleaned and sanitized to ensure all germs, dust, and other impurities have been removed from the surface area.

