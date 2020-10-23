Manitou Group Names Anderson Machinery Company Top Performing Dealer

This prestigious award is based on the overall sales performance, commitment, and customer support of Gehl equipment in North America throughout 2019.

October 23, 2020
Gehl - A Manitou brand
Left: Jim Anderson, owner of Anderson Machinery Company Right: Chris Shoots, Manitou group regional sales manager
Manitou Group has presented Jim Anderson of Anderson Machinery Company, located in Corpus Christi, Texas with the Gehl 2019 Top Dealer Award for North America. This prestigious award is based on the overall sales performance, commitment, and customer support of Gehl equipment in North America throughout 2019.

“On behalf of Manitou Group, I would like to congratulate Anderson Machinery Company for their excellent sales, commitment, and customer support of Gehl products and services." said Eric Burkhammer, Manitou regional vice president of sales. "Because of Anderson Machinery Company’s dedication and commitment to their customers, they have been recognized as one of Gehl’s top performing dealers for 2019. It is a pleasure to partner with a dedicated distributor who shares the commitment to quality products, services, and customer support that Gehl has prided itself on since 1859."

“We have had great success in selling and renting the Gehl products." said Anderson, owner of Anderson Machinery Company. "We are confident that the reputation the equipment earns will continue to open doors for our mutual success. We are very proud to be counted among their top dealers."

