United Rentals Plans 35% Reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030

United Rentals announced the new environmental stewardship goal with the release of its 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report

October 27, 2020
United Rentals Inc.
United Rentals Workers Safety Vests
United Rentals 10893270

United Rentals Inc., has released its 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report, including a new goal for a 35% reduction in the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions from direct operations by 2030.

The report documents the company’s 2019 progress across its framework for corporate responsibility, including initiatives related to workplace culture, customer service, health and safety, eco-responsibility, good governance, and efforts to evaluate and address climate-related risks. Additionally, a special section details the company’s response to COVID-19.

Matthew Flannery, chief executive officer of United Rentals, said, “Corporate responsibility is the glue that connects the interests of all our stakeholders. The framework of values we share requires us to operate in a responsible manner – including our latest commitment to help mitigate climate change. I’m proud of the progress we made in 2019 and our continued focus on sustainable operations in 2020.”

The United Rentals Corporate Responsibility Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards Core option and includes data in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standard Board (SASB) Standard for Industrial Machinery & Goods. The full report is available for download at unitedrentals.com under Company/About Us. Stakeholders are invited to share their feedback by writing sustainability@ur.com.

