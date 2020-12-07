Wolff Tools announced the launch of their new website. The new site features an enhanced mobile-friendly platform to navigate Product Information, Product Data Sheets, News, Machine Manuals, Training Videos and more.

"Our website is an extension of the field support that our regional managers provide every day to flooring professionals and our distribution partners," Vice President of Sales and Marketing — Wolff Tools Dan Gill stated. "We are confident that the enhancements to our new website will now provide the same level of service digitally that we provide in person daily to our customers."