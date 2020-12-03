General Pipe Cleaners has introduced the Hot-Shot 320 and Hot-Shot 400 pipe thawing machines. These compact units safely thaw pipes in minutes — without tearing up floors or walls, digging around pipes in frozen ground, or using hazardous blow torches.

The Hot-Shot 320 generates 320 amps of thawing power to thaw up to 100 feet of 1-1/2 inch pipe — yet weighs just 30 pounds. The Hot-Shot 400 generates 400 amps of thawing power to thaw frozen lines up to 175 feet long and 1-1/2 inch in diameter. In addition, Hot-Shot 400’s dual level output lets you switch to 320 amps and pull just 14 amps.

Hot-Shot units are easy to use. The process includes attaching the clamps to the frozen pipe section and plugging the machine into any convenient 115 volt outlet. In just minutes, the frozen pipe thaws out. Safety features include thermal overload protection and circuit breakers. General’s devices, made in the USA, also feature heavy gauge steel cases and carry a two-year warranty.