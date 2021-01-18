BigRentz Names Tom Belmont Chief Operating Officer

Belmont brings over 30 years of experience to BigRentz with areas of expertise in operations, strategy, and more.

January 18, 2021
BigRentz, one of the country's largest equipment rental networks, has appointed Tom Belmont as their new chief operating officer. Belmont brings over 30 years of experience to the role, and will be responsible for the alignment and prioritization of company investments and ensuring operational excellence across the company. 

Belmont joins BigRentz from MNX Global Logistics where he and Scott Canon, chairman and CEO of BigRentz, worked together. 

In a press release on the BigRentz site, Cannon said, “Tom is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers customer-centric results. With a laser-focus on operational excellence, he is uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization and accountability within BigRentz. I have tremendous confidence in Tom’s ability to align BigRentz’s innovative rental technology with industry-leading operational best practices.”

Amongst his many qualifications, Belmont has experience expanding companies globally, while sustaining their growth and profitability, which BigRentz hopes to use to their advantage in meeting their strategic goals. 

“I am truly excited to join the BigRentz team and to reconnect with Scott. I am most impressed with the BigRentz team and culture as well as the superior technology offering we provide to the equipment rental industry," said Belmont in the press release. 

