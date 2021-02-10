JCB North America Recognized as United Rentals' 2020 Supplier of the Year

Construction equipment manufacturer, JCB North America, was recognized this month by United Rentals, Inc. as its 2020 Supplier of the Year. The award recognizes JCB for outstanding value, timely delivery, product support, training and procurement excellence. This is the second year in a row that JCB has been recognized with this achievement.

“Being recognized for the second year in a row as the United Rentals Supplier of the Year is an outstanding achievement for JCB and a tremendous recognition in particular during this challenging year,” said Andrea Whelan, vice president for Direct Sales at JCB North America. “Our team at JCB is proud to continue to support our partner of over 20 years, and this award is an acknowledgement of the hard work and commitment the team provides.”

JCB has supplied United Rentals with a large range of construction equipment and material handlers since the company was founded in 1997.