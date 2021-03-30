H&E Opens New Facility in North Charlotte

H&E Equipment Services (H&E) has opened a new branch in the North Charlotte area of North Carolina, bringing the number of North Carolina branches to eight.

The 8,000-square-foot facility sits on 2.5 acres with a fully fenced yard area, offices, parts warehouse, and a repair shop with five service bays. In addition to a large equipment rental fleet, the facility provides expanded new and used equipment sales, parts availability within 24 hours for most items, in-shop and mobile service repairs, training, and other value-added services.

“The growth trajectory of the Charlotte market dictates that a strong presence in Concord and the North Charlotte area is warranted. We know that various projects in infrastructure as well as commercial and residential building are continuing to increase in scope,” says Branch Manager Mike Sonntag. “Our existing Charlotte branch has developed strong relationships with its customer base there, and our combined coverage of the Piedmont area will ensure that the highest level of service and support is provided to all area H&E customers during this time of unprecedented growth in the market.”

The branch specializes in aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors, and more. It also services numerous manufacturers including Atlas Copco, Case, Genie, Hamm, Hy-Brid Lifts, JCB, JLG, Kubota, Miller, Skyjack, Wacker Neuson, and many others.

Information provided by H&E and edited by Alexis Brumm.