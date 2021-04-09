Rental Revenue Down 0.5 Percent in Q1, Says Baird/RER Survey

Equipment rental activity stabilized in the first quarter, with revenue down only 0.5 percent year-over-year according to the Baird/RER Q1 equipment rental survey.

April 9, 2021
Alexis Brumm
Baird Inc.
Baird 2021 1 Q Rer 05 002 Organie Revenue Increase Decrease 606e1c5f462cc

According to the Baird/RER Q1 equipment rental survey, equipment rental activity stabilized in the first quarter, with revenue down only 0.5 percent year-over-year. Respondents expect second quarter activity to increase around 6 percent, and they expect to spend more on fleet to support growth.

Average rental rates decreased 0.4 percent year over year in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a 1.8-percent drop in the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenue and utilization were in line with expectations for 80 percent of respondents, with 17 percent reporting that revenue and utilization were better than expected. According to 56 percent of respondents, the first quarter brought a similar weather impact compared to last year’s winter, while 34 percent said they experienced less severe winter weather, possibly a result of climate change.

Average rental rates declined 0.4 percent year over year in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a 1.8 percent dip in 4Q20, after a 3.1-percent year-over-year decline in the third quarter. In each quarter of 2019, rental rates improved 1 to 2 percent.

Fleet utilization averaged 57.9 percent among respondents, down about 500 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020, with seasonality a factor and up about 150 basis points from the first quarter of 2020. Access equipment utilization dropped 100 basis points, while earthmoving equipment utilization increased 250 basis points year over year.

Respondents expect 2021 rental revenue to increase about 5 percent, which is the same as the prediction in the last quarter. Also respondents expect a 6.3-percent increase in the second quarter compared to the second quarter of 2020 with its major COVID-related shutdowns. They predict rental rates to increase 1.7 percent, similar to the pre-COVID trend. Respondents also expect to increase fleet spending by 4.5 percent over the next six months, with spending on access equipment expected to jump 6 percent and earthmoving equipment spending up 1.5 percent.

Information provided by RER/Baird, and edited by Alexis Brumm. 

Related
2020 4 Q Rer 08 002 Outlook For Rental Rate Changes In 2021 600f838795c0d
Average Rental Revenue Declined 1.5 Percent Y/Y in Q4, Baird/RER Survey Says
February 12, 2021
2020 3 Q Planned Increase Decrease Fleet Spending 2 H 5f876d57a1db8
Equipment Rental Declines 2% in Q3, Says Baird/RER Equipment Rental Survey
October 15, 2020
2020 August Rer 06 Revenue And Ute 5f5834d044e2d
Baird/RER Survey Shows Small Rental Improvement in July, August
September 9, 2020
Recommended
Cu 04082012
[VIDEO]The Week's Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories: Industry Reacts to Biden Infrastructure Plan
Why these are construction’s most-read stories: how change orders hold back construction companies, corporations call tax hikes to pay for $2 trillion infrastructure plan 'dangerously misguided,' Sandvik acquires Allied and more
April 9, 2021
General Motors Executive Vice President Global Manufacturing Gerald Johnson address the gathering as GM announces Tuesday, April 6, 2021, the first-ever Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup and GMC HUMMER EV SUV will be built at GM's Factory ZERO Plant assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, MI.
GM Plans to Bring Electric Silverado to Market
Truck will be built at GM’s Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, MI.
April 7, 2021
JekkoUSA introduces new lithium ion-powered SPX532 minicrane
Sponsored
JekkoUSA introduces new lithium ion-powered SPX532 minicrane
With a 3.5-ton lifting capacity, and a vertical reach of 56 feet, the electric SPX532 brings versatility to any indoor or outdoor project.
April 6, 2021
Latest
Angel Ibáñez, IPAF’s representative for MCWPs and related products
IPAF Extends Competent Assessed Person Program
IPAF’s CAP program has been adapted to meet demand from operatives in the MCWP and construction hoist sectors
April 7, 2021
Felling Trailer For A Cause Logo (1)
Felling Trailers Names Beneficiary of 2021 Trailer for a Cause
Felling Trailers' goal is to bring awareness to various nonprofits that are making a difference by donating 100% of the winning bid from the auction to a different nonprofit each year.
April 7, 2021
Jlg Access Your World Virtual Event
JLG Launches 'Access Your World' Virtual Experience
The virtual jobsites feature JLG products and services across multiple applications and stages of construction.
April 7, 2021
Smart Loa
6 Questions to Correctly Size a Generator
Correctly sizing a generator for a customer is vital to taking the best care of your generator fleet. Here are six simple questions to ensure the generator suggested to the customer is correct for their application.
April 6, 2021
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
What's New with Magni America
Rental Editor Alexis Brumm speaks to Joe Leinwol, vice president of sales, and Gary Weisman, vice president of marketing and operations, at Magni America in this episode of Rental's The Bottom Line.
April 6, 2021
Ahern Denmark As Is The Official Distributor For Snorkel, And Other Complementary Brands In Denmark
Ahern International Acquires Danish Distributor
Ahern International, the global distribution network owned by Don F. Ahern, expanded into Denmark with the acquisition of KH Lift ApS.
April 5, 2021
Portable Ats V2 0536 3
Trystar Compact Automatic Transfer Switches
Trystar introduced a line of compact, portable Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) with models rated at 200/400/600/800 and 1,200 amps.
April 5, 2021
Ad Blue 300x175
Tier 4 Final Engines: Considerations for Fuel, DEF, Exhaust After-Treatment, and Regeneration
April 5, 2021
Adobe Stock 194045659
Aerial Lift Manufacturers are Setting the Standard in Safety
On top of proper training, aerial lift manufacturers have taken extra steps to promote safe practices and initiatives, while also working to make their equipment safer for jobsites.
March 21, 2021
Milwaukee Logo 5f512ea2e9af9
ABC and Milwaukee Tool Announce Strategic Partnership
Milwaukee Tool is the only manufacturer of power tools, hand tools, storage and accessories to be named as an ABC strategic partner.
April 2, 2021
50 V5 Flq
KATO to Debut New Product Line at 2021 World of Concrete
Products to be highlighted include the all-new 50V5 mini-excavator featuring a 12-ft. 7-in. dig depth, and the 7,639-lb. CL35 compact track loader, which delivers 6,474 lbs. of bucket breakout force.
April 2, 2021
50 V5 Flq
Kato 50V5 Compact Excavator
The 50V5 features a 12-ft. 7-in. dig depth and weighs in at an easily towable 10,830 lbs.
April 2, 2021
Service Techs Compete in Cat Trial 10: Test Tech
Sponsored
Service Techs Compete in Cat Trial 10: Test Tech
Check out the new Cat Trial 10 that showcases the skills of Cat service technicians as they tackle an intense obstacle & skills course.
March 24, 2021
375 Hhaf Reman
Sullair Certified Reman Products Now Available Through the CNH Dealer Network
Through the program, CNH Industrial Reman will distribute Sullair Certified Reman whole goods to the CNH dealer network.
April 1, 2021
Getty Images 477089257
How Cyber Hygiene Can Prevent Data Security Threats
Cybersecurity threats are evolving and so should your training strategy for employees handling information technology.
April 1, 2021
Jlg 450 Aj Hc3 Boom Lift
JLG Adds 450AJ HC3 Hi-Capacity Boom Lift
Designed to offer more flexibility to get work done at height, the 450AJ HC3 model has a 45-foot platform height and 25-feet of horizontal outreach.
April 1, 2021
Ipaf E Pal With Mewp Operator
IPAF Releases ePAL App for Construction Safety
The new app will be free to use and features a digital IPAF PAL Card, operator logbook, and operator safety guides.
April 1, 2021
Iapa 2021 Photo Winner
Industry Winners Celebrated in First-ever Digital IAPAS
More than 900 industry professionals from 66 different countries around the world joined the first-ever digital edition of the International Awards for Powered Access (IAPAs).
April 1, 2021
Correct Mewp Selection Aa Poster
IPAF Launches MEWP Training Course
The new course demonstrates how to perform a site assessment and select the correct mobile elevating work platform (MEWP) to carry out the job at hand.
April 1, 2021
Many construction companies and rental houses have found traveling axle trailers provide the optimal combination of features to increase safety and versatility.
Tips for Selecting the Right Traveling Axle Trailer
Careful consideration of available features for traveling axle trailers can ensure a long-term solution that will provide more safety, durability and better return on investment.
March 31, 2021
By fine tuning the data into workable amounts, aerial equipment fleet managers can easily use telematics to enhance their daily operations.
Telematics-based Fleet Management Is the New Normal for Aerial Equipment
By fine tuning the data into workable amounts, aerial equipment fleet managers can easily use telematics to enhance their daily operations.
March 31, 2021
9422a437 22ee 4385 Ad02 84f01b3ebba6
Sandvik Acquires Allied Construction Products
Allied will undergo a rebranding during 2021, changing the company name to Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions North America and marketing all products under the Rammer brand name.
March 31, 2021
The swing loader provides stability with maximum mobility and the ability to complete tasks in a very limited space. The ability to swing the attachment around limits the need to drive and reposition the machine.
Compact Wheel Loader Design Competes with Skid-steer Dominance
Jobsite performance is further enhanced with advanced controls, steering options, telescopic booms and increased attachment versatility.
March 30, 2021
Kioti Nascar
KIOTI Tractor Sponsors NASCAR's Return to the Dirt
The company served as the presenting sponsor of the NASCAR Cup Series Dirt Race from Bristol on FOX.
March 30, 2021