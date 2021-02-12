Average Rental Revenue Declined 1.5 Percent Y/Y in Q4, Baird/RER Survey Says

Respondents are optimistic enough to forecast an overall 4.9-percent increase in 2021 compared to 2020.

February 12, 2021
Alexis Brumm
Baird Inc.
2020 4 Q Rer 08 002 Outlook For Rental Rate Changes In 2021 600f838795c0d
Baird Research/RER

According to respondents for the Baird/RER Equipment Rental Survey, average rental revenue declined 1.5 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2020. This is a modest improvement compared to the third quarter, when respondents showed a 2 percent decline compared to Q3 of 2019. 

According to the survey, respondents expect a 0.3-percent year-over-year improvement in the first quarter compared to Q1 of 2020 and are optimistic to forecast an overall 4.9-percent increase in 2021 compared to 2020. RER/Baird says that the first quarter improvement is more than the Baird researchers  expected, considering the first quarter of 2020 wasn’t impacted by COVID until the last couple of weeks of March.  

A few participants issued comments after the first quarter: 

  • “Slow recovery … anticipate an upward trend in July and beyond."
  • “Markets are remaining relatively strong considering the negative impact of lockdowns and COVID."
  • "We continue to look at market opportunities to diversify our product offerings."
  • "Jobsites seem to be slower to get started and seem to be progressing at a slower rate."

Many of the survey's participants expect rental rates to do better in 2021. Average rental rates declined 1.8 percent year-over-year for the full year, and respondents expect a 1.4-percent rate hike in 2021 compared to an average 2-percent drop for the past three quarters.

A few participants issued comments regarding rental rates:

  • “Overall, the market has far more supply than demand with respect to rental equipment. It will correct in due time.”
  • “With the COVID disruptions, some ‘niche’ players got literally destroyed. We adjusted our rental prices to be more aggressive on construction sites, and by the end of 2020, we were able to be nearly at the same level of utilization as last year.”

According to the survey, fleet utilization was 63.1 percent in the fourth quarter, a 50-basis-point decline year-over-year. However, demand improved since the second quarter of 2020. On a more generalized level, 39 percent of respondents reported that business was better in the second half of the quarter on a revenue-weighted basis. And the majority of respondents (52 percent) reported fourth quarter activity was better than initial expectations.

When it comes to fleet age, 16 percent reported that their rental fleet is younger than it was two or three years ago and 45 percent have a fleet that is similar in age to two or three years ago. Only 39 percent said their fleets were older. 

Information provided by RER/Baird and edited by Alexis Brumm.
Adobe Stock 286475243 Editorial Use Only
Writing Content for Google Rank - The Ultimate Guide to Rental Marketing: Part 3
From word count to content uniqueness to keyword density to backlinks and more, here are the recommendations to create content that ranks high in Google searches. Parts 1 and 2 covered marketing your equipment rental company and content creation
February 8, 2021
Cu 02112021
[VIDEO] Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Measuring Infrastructure Bill’s Construction Boost
Why the most-read construction stories of the week include how Trimble's Roadworks 3D asphalt paving system works, exoskeletons move from science fiction to market to stop repetitive stress, Ford announces electric F-150, and more
February 12, 2021
Crosby 2
The Crosby Group Invests in Verton Technologies
The Crosby Group announced an investment in Verton Technologies, which helps increase the pace of innovation to remove the need of human held tag lines in lifting applications.
February 11, 2021
Adobe Stock 299978128
Study: Surging Construction Activities Will Boost Scissor Lift Sales Through 2031
Future Market Insights, an ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm, anticipates the global scissor lift market to reach $4.5 billion by 2031 — influencing rental companies to focus on new growth prospects in the industry.
February 11, 2021
United Rentals General Rental Rates (Change Y/Y)
How the Pandemic Affected Equipment Rentals – And How the Industry is Shaping Up in Early 2021
As we enter 2021, trends across our datasets – which include volume, rental rates, and used equipment inventory levels – suggest activity is picking up and that the worst has already passed for many operators.
February 11, 2021
Img 1125 1 4 2 6022a446b55c2 6022a454bd4ef 6022a45d26599 6022a46d94195
KIOTI Tractor Enters Compact Construction Market
KIOTI Tractor announces its presence in the compact construction market with the development of its first-ever skid steer and compact track loader. This announcement was accompanied by KIOTI's 2021 product line-up.
February 11, 2021
Uri Award Image 8
JCB North America Recognized as United Rentals' 2020 Supplier of the Year
United Rentals has recognized JCB North America as 2020 Supplier of the Year for the second consecutive time based on outstanding value, timely delivery, product support, training and procurement excellence.
February 10, 2021
Camso Tlh 732 Plus Side
Camso TLH 732+ Telehandler Tire
Camso introduces the TLH 732+ telehandler tire, which provides excellent traction on soft surfaces, long-wearing durability when operating at higher speeds, a maximum tread cleanout and tread impact protection.
February 10, 2021
About Us Brands
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Becomes Fully Owned by Mitsubishi Logisnext
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas announced that Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group will become 100 percent fully owned by Mitsubishi Logisnext, effective March 1, 202, and will continue to work with Caterpillar Inc. to deliver new products and solutions.
February 10, 2021
Ice Striker2000 Am
HillTip IceStriker 1200-4200AM Combi Spreader
Hilltip introduces the IceStriker 1200-4200AM Combi Spreader, which is designed for half ton trucks and larger with the ability to spread granular salt, sand and gravel, but also can be transformed into a liquid deicing sprayer.
February 10, 2021
Gv10 Xlt Tipped
Ruwac GV10XLT Early Entry Saw Vacuum
Ruwac USA upgrades the GV10XLT Early Entry Saw Vacuum, providing 300 cubic feet per minute at 84 inch Lift/H20 with proven success for the collection of “green” concrete dust.
February 10, 2021
Hs2 200114 Birmingham Curzon Street Station View 19 1122x624
MEWP Virtual Reality Simulator Reduces Safety Concerns Before UK's Largest Environmental Project
Serious Labs and Align JV provide a mobile elevating work platform operator training simulator to improve training, safety and efficiency for the UK’s largest environmental project, the HS2 Rail Line — designed to align with a low carbon transport future.
February 10, 2021
Restoring Floors Starts With Renting The Right Equipment
Restoring Floors Starts with Renting the Right Equipment
Restoring floors is a multi-step process that can be extremely labor-intensive if you don’t have the right equipment.
February 9, 2021
Brumm Dehaven Screenshot
KATO-CES Talks CL35 Track Loader, COVID, and Rental in 2021
In this interview, Rental Editor Alexis Brumm sits down with Bart DeHaven, national sales manager for KATO-CES, to talk about equipment KATO launched in 2020 including the CL35 track loader and V5 zero tailswing excavator.
February 9, 2021
Festool Systainer Systems.
Festool Announces Its Systainer Systems Collection
Festool USA has unveiled its largest Systainer release ever with the new Systainer3 tool organization systems, providing efficient protection, storage and transportation of all tools and materials in the workshop or on the jobsite.
February 8, 2021
Snorkel Sr5719 With Open Cab
Snorkel Rough Terrain Telehandlers Now Available with Open Cabs
Snorkel rough terrain telehandler models, the SR5719, SR9244, SR1054, and SR1331, are available with either an open cab or a fully enclosed cab with heat and air conditioning.
February 5, 2021
9520f158 A452 41c7 8632 287185cff99f
Kubota SVL97-2 Compact Track Loader
The SVL97-2 compact track loader features a 96-hp engine, a rated operating capacity of 3,200 lbs. (at 35% tipping load), 7,961 lbs. of breakout force and a 3.4-ft. reach at max height.
February 5, 2021
Pro Vigil Product Shot
Pro-Vigil Remote Video Monitoring Service
February 5, 2021
Lou Gore Mid Atlantic Rbm
Takeuchi-US Appoints Luschen 'Lou' Gore as Mid-Atlantic Regional Business Manager
Takeuchi-US announced that Luschen “Lou” Gore will become the new regional business manager for the Mid-Atlantic Region to develop sales initiatives and handle dealer development, dealer recruitment and inventory control.
February 4, 2021
Gpc
General Pipe Cleaners Upgrades Cleaning Power of the JM-1000 Mini-Jet
General Pipe Cleaners enhances the JM-1000 Mini-Jet with stainless steel braid hoses — increasing performance and cleaning power.
February 4, 2021
Ashish Headshot
Deskless Workers Need Deskless Equipment
Deskless workers have been performing their jobs with devices, software and other technology designed for office-based employees. This is an opportunity for rental companies to address the technology gap and provide deskless workers with deskless tech.
February 4, 2021
Chicago Pneumatic Cpg 200 Image Edit Right D1
Chicago Pneumatic CPG 150 and CPG 200 Generators
CPG 150 offers a rated prime power of 150 kVA/120 kW and the CPG 20 delivers a rated prime power of 200 kVA/160 kW.
December 31, 2020
Having a preventative maintenance plan for compact tool carriers, such as this Toro Dingo TX 1000, can help contractors avoid major - and costly - repairs.
5 Steps to a Longer CTC Service Life
With service, it’s better to be proactive than reactive. Avoid downtime with this 5-step preventive maintenance plan for compact tool carriers (CTCs) and maintenance schedule plan for 25, 100, 200, and 400 hours.
February 3, 2021
Genie S 60 J Telescopic Boom
Genie S-60 J Telescopic Boom Lift
16,650-lb. unit delivers an unrestricted platform capacity of 660 lbs. with 6-ft. jib, a platform height of 60 ft. 10 in. and horizontal reach of 40 ft. 6 in.
February 28, 2020
Alimak Dub
Alimak Group Becomes IPAF's Fourth Sustaining Member
Sustaining Member is a new category of the IPAF membership designed to recognize and sustain IPAF’s strategic initiatives and overall contribution to improving safety and productivity in powered access worldwide.
February 3, 2021