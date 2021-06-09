PEG Recognizes Rental Store Operators for Financial Performance

This award is given to the rental store operators who receive the PEG Pinnacle Award for Financial Excellence, and it's only given to the top 25% of stores.

June 9, 2021
Alexis Sheprak
Peer Executive Groups
Peg1
Peg Logo
Peer Executive Groups

Peer Executive Groups (PEG) has unveiled the winners of the 2021 Top Gun achievements in advance of the fall PEG meetings. This award is given to the rental store operators who receive the PEG Pinnacle Award for Financial Excellence. It's only given to the top 25 percent of stores, based on two ranked financial indicators that are calculated from financial statements submitted by rental store operators, who are enrolled in PEG peer groups, and non-members, who elect to participate.

This is the fourth year that PEG has named the top 25 companies for general tool/construction, and they'll be recognized for their achievement at PEG’s Annual Peers & Beers Reception ahead of the ARA Show in Las Vegas.

The 2021 winners include:

  • A to Z Rentals of NC, Wilmington, North Carolina
  • Action Rental, Allentown, Pennsylvania ***
  • Aurora Rents, Shoreline, Washington
  • Badger Rental Services, Inc., Savannah, Georgia ****
  • Bottom Line Equipment, Lafayette, Louisiana ****
  • Brainerd General Rental, Baxter, Minnesota **
  • Bullet Rentals, Klamath Falls, Oregon ***
  • Cal-West Rentals, Petaluma, California ****
  • Chet’s Rent All, Rochester Hills, Michigan ****
  • Leppo Rents, Tallmadge, Ohio ****
  • Mako Equipment, Santa Fe Springs, California ***
  • ORE Rentals, Quakertown, Pennsylvania **
  • Our Rental Pumps, LLC., Farmingdale, New York
  • Rabern Rentals, Amarillo, Texas  ***
  • Rental Guys, Chico, California ****
  • Rental Men, Calera, Alabama 
  • Tejas Equipment Rental & Sales, McAllen, Texas ****
  • Vandalia Rentals, Vandalia, Ohio ****

* Indicates multiple year winners 

Peer Executive Groups currently administers peer groups in a variety of industries. In the rental industry, over 280 attendees participate.

Information provided by PEG and edited by Alexis Sheprak. 

