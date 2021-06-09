Peer Executive Groups (PEG) has unveiled the winners of the 2021 Top Gun achievements in advance of the fall PEG meetings. This award is given to the rental store operators who receive the PEG Pinnacle Award for Financial Excellence. It's only given to the top 25 percent of stores, based on two ranked financial indicators that are calculated from financial statements submitted by rental store operators, who are enrolled in PEG peer groups, and non-members, who elect to participate.

This is the fourth year that PEG has named the top 25 companies for general tool/construction, and they'll be recognized for their achievement at PEG’s Annual Peers & Beers Reception ahead of the ARA Show in Las Vegas.

The 2021 winners include:

A to Z Rentals of NC, Wilmington, North Carolina

Action Rental, Allentown, Pennsylvania ***

Aurora Rents, Shoreline, Washington

Badger Rental Services, Inc., Savannah, Georgia ****

Bottom Line Equipment, Lafayette, Louisiana ****

Brainerd General Rental, Baxter, Minnesota **

Bullet Rentals, Klamath Falls, Oregon ***

Cal-West Rentals, Petaluma, California ****

Chet’s Rent All, Rochester Hills, Michigan ****

Leppo Rents, Tallmadge, Ohio ****

Mako Equipment, Santa Fe Springs, California ***

ORE Rentals, Quakertown, Pennsylvania **

Our Rental Pumps, LLC., Farmingdale, New York

Rabern Rentals, Amarillo, Texas ***

Rental Guys, Chico, California ****

Rental Men, Calera, Alabama

Tejas Equipment Rental & Sales, McAllen, Texas ****

Vandalia Rentals, Vandalia, Ohio ****

* Indicates multiple year winners

Peer Executive Groups currently administers peer groups in a variety of industries. In the rental industry, over 280 attendees participate.

Information provided by PEG and edited by Alexis Sheprak.