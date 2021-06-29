Gearflow Raises $3M Seed Round as First Parts Marketplace Built for Construction

Gearflow.com, the first transparent online parts marketplace built for the construction industry, has raised $3M in seed funding to mitigate equipment downtime by enabling equipment owners to quickly find the parts they need from suppliers they can trust.

The round was led by Watchfire Ventures, with participation from Newark Venture Partners, Liquid2 Ventures, Path Ventures, and Harvard Business School Angels.

“One of the things that excites us most about Gearflow is its vision to serve and benefit both the demand and supply sides of the construction industry,” says Jack Mosbacher, partner at Watchfire Ventures. “On the demand side, Gearflow will enable every North American construction business — from large and established to new and emerging — to order parts and get equipment back on the jobsite in a more productive, reliable, and efficient way. On the supply side, Gearflow will also provide parts suppliers and manufacturers with an entirely new pathway to customers wherever they may be located. It’s a win-win for both sides.”

CNH Industrial is also partnering as a strategic investor to equip its existing dealer ecosystem with Gearflow’s marketplace platform.

"At CNH, we listen closely to our customers,” says Jimmy Mansker, CNH global head of ecommerce. “Our mixed-fleet customers have told us they value the ease of procuring parts on a modern, digital marketplace, which is why we are excited to invest in and partner with Gearflow. We see this partnership as an important channel for us to deliver the marketplace experience our customers expect and strengthen the relationships they have with our North American dealers."

Gearflow Founder and CEO Luke Powers says the construction industry’s staggering equipment downtime costs and lagging productivity have accelerated the need for digital solutions that work with, not against, the established supply chain to ease buyer pains.

“Correcting productivity for construction starts with streamlining parts procurement online,” Powers says. “Parts and service go hand-in-hand, so our goal is to continue to build a marketplace platform that strengthens existing service relationships, instead of replacing them.”

In conjunction with the funding, Greg Owens, former chairman and CEO of IronPlanet, is joining the Gearflow board. Owens was at the helm of IronPlanet, an online marketplace for used heavy equipment, during its acquisition by Ritchie Bros. for $758.5 million in 2017, a move that combined the companies’ digital reach.

"My experience with IronPlanet demonstrated that ecommerce offers a huge growth opportunity for the construction industry, benefitting both buyers and suppliers," Owens says. "I am excited to contribute to Gearflow as we revolutionize parts procurement and solve the productivity problems stemming from fleet maintenance that have persisted for decades."

Information provided by Gearflow and edited by Alexis Sheprak.