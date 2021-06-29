Gearflow Raises $3M Seed Round as First Parts Marketplace Built for Construction

CNH Industrial is also partnering as a strategic investor to equip its existing dealer ecosystem with Gearflow’s marketplace platform.

June 29, 2021
Alexis Sheprak
Gearflow
Gearflow Mobile Homepage
Gearflow Logo

Gearflow.com, the first transparent online parts marketplace built for the construction industry, has raised $3M in seed funding to mitigate equipment downtime by enabling equipment owners to quickly find the parts they need from suppliers they can trust.

The round was led by Watchfire Ventures, with participation from Newark Venture Partners, Liquid2 Ventures, Path Ventures, and Harvard Business School Angels.

“One of the things that excites us most about Gearflow is its vision to serve and benefit both the demand and supply sides of the construction industry,”  says Jack Mosbacher, partner at Watchfire Ventures. “On the demand side, Gearflow will enable every North American construction business — from large and established to new and emerging — to order parts and get equipment back on the jobsite in a more productive, reliable, and efficient way. On the supply side, Gearflow will also provide parts suppliers and manufacturers with an entirely new pathway to customers wherever they may be located. It’s a win-win for both sides.”

CNH Industrial is also partnering as a strategic investor to equip its existing dealer ecosystem with Gearflow’s marketplace platform.

"At CNH, we listen closely to our customers,” says Jimmy Mansker, CNH global head of ecommerce. “Our mixed-fleet customers have told us they value the ease of procuring parts on a modern, digital marketplace, which is why we are excited to invest in and partner with Gearflow. We see this partnership as an important channel for us to deliver the marketplace experience our customers expect and strengthen the relationships they have with our North American dealers."

Gearflow Founder and CEO Luke Powers says the construction industry’s staggering equipment downtime costs and lagging productivity have accelerated the need for digital solutions that work with, not against, the established supply chain to ease buyer pains.

“Correcting productivity for construction starts with streamlining parts procurement online,” Powers says. “Parts and service go hand-in-hand, so our goal is to continue to build a marketplace platform that strengthens existing service relationships, instead of replacing them.”

In conjunction with the funding, Greg Owens, former chairman and CEO of IronPlanet, is joining the Gearflow board. Owens was at the helm of IronPlanet, an online marketplace for used heavy equipment, during its acquisition by Ritchie Bros. for $758.5 million in 2017, a move that combined the companies’ digital reach.

"My experience with IronPlanet demonstrated that ecommerce offers a huge growth opportunity for the construction industry, benefitting both buyers and suppliers," Owens says. "I am excited to contribute to Gearflow as we revolutionize parts procurement and solve the productivity problems stemming from fleet maintenance that have persisted for decades."

Information provided by Gearflow and edited by Alexis Sheprak. 

Related
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
Gearflow's Tips on Online Marketing for your Business
June 15, 2021
Rental Rundown Final
Rundown with Sarah Wilcox of Gearflow
October 13, 2020
Ben Preston and Luke Powers
Gearflow Wins 2020 VentureCat Competition
June 18, 2020
Recommended
The Miami Champlain Towers South Condo Building Collapse 3
The Miami Condo Collapse: Everything We Know (So Far)
With all the reports on the collapse of Miami's Champlain Towers South Condo Building, ForConstructionPros.com is combing through everything we can find to bring you details of the story all in one spot.
June 28, 2021
106800859 2547557838841607 5749796800231112438 N
$1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Set to Boost Economy
Shares of top construction firms were already seeing a momentum shift last week after the President endorsed the $1.2 trillion framework. The plan is expected to encourage widespread economic recovery through 2026 and create 775,000 new jobs.
June 28, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021
Latest
Kto
Boland Equipment Rentals Appoints New Director of Sales
Kevin O’Connor will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company’s sales department. He joins BER with more than 25 years of experience in the equipment rental industry.
June 25, 2021
Conc Spec Guide Image
A Specification Guide on 23 Concrete Saws
Specifications and technical data to help you choose your next concrete saw.
June 23, 2021
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas expansion
Hyundai Construction Equipment Adds St. Joseph Equipment to Distribution Network
With the addition of this new dealership, Hyundai’s North American network now includes over 80 dealerships operating in just over 180 locations.
June 24, 2021
Thawzall Xhr700 Rhs Cropped V3
Tamarack Thawzall XHR 700 Flameless Heater
Unit provides true flameless heater with an output of 600,000 btu/hour.
June 24, 2021
Applied Machinery Sales Austin Bailey
AMS-Merlo Appoints Bailey as Sales Manager
Applied Machinery Sales (AMS-Merlo), the importer and distributor of Merlo telehandlers and rotos has appointed Austin Bailey as sales manager of AMS.
June 24, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021
Rof Fleet Copy2 605c9a4cbfb86
The Home Depot Launches Online Rental Reservations, Opens New Rental Locations
From demolition tools like breakers and concrete saws to landscaping tools like tillers and sod cutters to trailers and moving vehicles, customers can now reserve and rent equipment online up to 30 days in advance.
June 23, 2021
0001
What is Lean Management and How Can it Optimize Your Rental Business?
This article is the first in a series about Toyota Lean Management (TLM) and how lean management principles can be applied to improve your rental business.
June 23, 2021
Adobe Stock 410017835
Why Your Rental Business Needs an Online Presence
Studies show that 70-80 percent of people research companies online before visiting a small business or making a purchase with them. Here are three ways to bring your business into the 21st century and ensure that it is meeting its sales potential.
June 22, 2021
Atlas E3+ Usa Light Tower Start Up Original
Light It Up: Which Light Tower is Right for You?
This article will help you figure out what light tower is the best fit between metal halide and LED, in addition to choosing how the light tower is powered from diesel to battery and electric.
June 21, 2021
Md G Z7 Pq Xf98894
Sunbelt Accelerates Growth with Acquisitions, New Locations
Sunbelt Rentals opened 29 greenfield locations in North America in fiscal 2021 and completed five bolt-on acquisitions in the fourth quarter leading into what the company is calling a Sunbelt 3.0 strategic growth plan.
June 21, 2021
Greg Harrington 2
Preston Rentals Appoints New General Manager
With over 30 years of experience in the construction equipment rental industry, Greg Harrington brings extensive knowledge and expertise across all business capacities from sales, operations, fleet management and finance.
June 21, 2021
This Komatsu is not going to work today. Heavy rain overnight made the jobsite too dangerous and unproductive. Weather is a constant but unpredictable source of uncertainty, stress and financial loss for many equipment-renting construction professionals. Weather Warranty automatically extends equipment rentals so contractors can keep their rented equipment on site until the work is done.
Tips for Protecting Your Rental Clients from the Weather
You can help your clients in a lot of ways, but one way rental dealers can now help their clients is by offering weather protection on their equipment rentals.
June 21, 2021
Adobe Stock 267080865
5 Must-Have Features for your Rental Website
Does your rental business’s website have these five features? If it isn’t finely tuned to accomplish your specific goals, it’s not going to get the job done and you could be missing out on customers.
June 18, 2021
2a5bab09 1db4 2c92 79de 7844a1bca3f4
New Line of Attachments for Kubota’s SCL1000 Stand-On Track Loader
The SCL1000 is now available with compact buckets, trenchers, pallet forks, skid auger, compact mount for breakers, and a power rake.
June 18, 2021
Michael L. Hartoonian, president and CEO of Hatz
Industry Conversations with Hatz Diesel
Michael L. Hartoonian, president and CEO of Hatz, shares what's next for innovation, trends throughout rental, and his love of chicken wings.
June 18, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (24)
Rental June/July 2021 Issue Features Unique Renter's Review
The June/July issue of Rental features the annual Renters' Review feature. Find out what made this year's Review unique - and why Editor Alexis Sheprak ended up hiding at one point.
June 18, 2021
Sunward No Background Crop
Sunward SWL3230 Skid-steer Loader
74-hp unit has a rated operating capacity of 2,427 lbs. and can easily load up to 8,000 lbs.
June 17, 2021
Fe4 P60 Q 70 Q Lithium Noblelift
Noblelift Q Series Lithium Iron Phosphate LFP Electric Forklift
The newest introduction of Noblelift Lithium Iron Phosphate LFP/LiFePO4 electric 60Q and 70Q series forklifts is designed for indoor-outdoor applications to contend with traditional IC forklifts while being emissions-free.
June 17, 2021
Pa 1030 Stowed02
How Rental Centers Can Educate Customers on Work-at-Height Safety
Rental businesses should take advantage of National Employee Safety Month and get customers, and employees, up-to-date on safety and working efficiently with these latest work-at-height stats, equipment comparisons, and tips.
June 17, 2021
Pettibone Traverse T1056 X
Pettibone Adds T1056X Telehandler to Traverse Lineup
Traverse is the industry’s only new telehandler product line with a traversing boom carriage with the capability to move loads by traveling horizontally, allowing operators to safely place loads at full lift height.
June 16, 2021
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
Gearflow's Tips on Online Marketing for your Business
In this episode, Karen Scally, a construction industry expert, speaks with Ben Preston, chief marketing officer and co-founder of Gearflow, about how rental businesses can tackle online marketing.
June 15, 2021
The K1 PACE Cut Off Saw
Husqvarna's New PACE Battery Gives K1 Cut-Off Saw Petrol-Matching Power
With K1 PACE, Husqvarna takes a big step forward and offers customers a high-power battery cutter that can handle heavy-duty jobs. This is the first product to be launched on the company's new battery system, PACE.
June 14, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021