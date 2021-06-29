ARA Foundation, The Toro Company Foundation Launch Charity Project

The Community Impact Project involves both foundations working with local nonprofit organizations to give back to communities across the country through various rental-related projects.

June 29, 2021
Alexis Sheprak
American Rental Association (ARA)
Ara Impact Project Volunteers At Bgcneo Image 4
Ara Logo Rgb New

A new Community Impact Project launched by the American Rental Association (ARA) Foundation and The Toro Company Foundation was held at the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio’s Broadway Club (BGCNEO) in Cleveland on June 16.

The Community Impact Project involves both foundations working with local nonprofit organizations to give back to communities across the country through various rental-related projects. The series kicked off by helping BGCNEO, which serves over 8,000-member youth, ages six to 18, throughout a five-county footprint. The Cleveland branch’s Broadway Club is home to a robust outdoor horticulture program where youth engage with and experience nature through a variety of hands-on, interactive, and fun program opportunities. The BGCNEO was revamped in a day, with projects including revitalizing a pollinator garden, creating and planting new landscaping beds, and refurbishing the baseball infield.

The inaugural Community Impact Project was made possible by a group of more than 20 volunteers from six rental companies and two Cleveland area organizations:

  • Bobcat of Cleveland – Leppos Rent, North Ridge
  • Event Source - Cleveland
  • General Rent-All - Massillon
  • Handy Rents - Eastlake
  • Miller’s Party Rental Center - Akron
  • Sun Rental Center - Mentor
  • Gardeners of Greater Cleveland
  • Ormiston Landscaping

“Partnering with The Toro Company Foundation, our members, and volunteers has been an impactful experience,” said Marcy Johnson, ARA Foundation executive director. “Together, we have been able to leverage the talents and resources of everyone involved to promote the rental industry while helping out a local community.”

Three additional projects are planned for this year, including the next Community Impact project, which will be held on July 21 in Denver. 

Information provided by The ARA and edited by Alexis Sheprak. 

