ARA Foundation, Toro Company Revitalize Denver Park

The daylong project was led by 11 Denver-area companies and their employees, who offered rental expertise, equipment, and labor.

August 12, 2021
Alexis Sheprak
American Rental Association (ARA)
Scott Pevey of Ditch Witch and Andrew Heesacker of Arvada Rent-Alls pitch in with local volunteer effort
A Community Impact Project aimed at giving back to communities across the country through rental-related projects has helped to restore a Denver-area park.

Green Valley Ranch East Park was revitalized on July 21 through the project coordinated by the ARA Foundation and The Toro Company Foundation. Volunteers from local rental businesses teamed up with the Denver Parks and Recreation department to renovate baseball, softball, and mixed-use fields, paint backstops, repair fencing, and make improvements to park landscaping.  

The daylong project was led by 11 Denver-area companies and their employees, who offered rental expertise, equipment, and labor. Volunteers from Colorado rental businesses and manufacturers included:

  • All Purpose Rental & Sales, Greeley
  • Arvada Rent-Alls, Arvada
  • Aspen Rent-All, Basalt
  • Chair Rental, Sheridan
  • Ditch Witch of the Rockies, Commerce City
  • Best Rental, Fort Collins
  • Quipli, Colorado Springs
  • Rusty Rental, Frederick
  • L.L. Johnson Distributing Company, Denver
  • Ventrac, Denver
  • Wanco, Arvada

The effort was made possible through volunteered time and equipment donations from local rental companies, as well as a $20,000 donation from the ARA Foundation and The Toro Company Foundation.

“Partnering with The Toro Company Foundation, our members from the ARA of Colorado and the Denver Parks and Rec department proved to be a dynamic combination,” said Marcy Wright, ARA Foundation executive director. “Together, we were able to restore Green Valley Ranch East Park and give back to the communities that the park serves.”

The Community Impact Program involves both foundations partnering with local nonprofit organizations to coordinate community service projects across the country. The dual-purpose program allows those in the rental industry an opportunity to give back to their community, as well as build public awareness and demonstrate the advantages of rental.

Restoration efforts at Green Valley Ranch East Park was the second in a series of Community Impact Projects. The inaugural event benefitted the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio (BGCNEO) in June. Two additional projects are planned for 2021, including one in September.

Information provided by the ARA and edited by Alexis Sheprak

