YARDZ Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Jason Perez, CEO of YARDZ, announced that Westley Parks has been named chief operating officer of the company. As COO, Parks will hold a number of responsibilities, including management of all YARDZ strategic partners. He will also work closely with the YARDZ sales team and will interface with key customer accounts.

Parks is a 35-year veteran of the equipment rental industry and the former COO of Neff Rental. He was an integral part of Neff’s growth and expansion, and eventual sale to United Rentals, and served as a region vice president until early 2019. Parks began his career at Hertz Equipment Rental, and joined Neff in 1995 as southeast region manager.

“You don’t find people with Westley’s breadth of experience just growing on trees,” said Perez. “His knowledge, industry connections, and vision are unparalleled. We expect him to be an integral part of the ambitious growth plan we’ve mapped out to increase our customer satisfaction while spreading the Yardz message to new prospects.”

A 1984 graduate of the University of Georgia, Parks hold a degree in advertising. He lives in Camden, South Carolina, with his wife Laurie.

