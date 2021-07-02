EDCO Appoints MTA Distributors as Western and Southern Distributor

EDCO has announced an expanded role for MTA distributors within its distribution network for independent rental. As of July 10, MTA will supply all independent rental companies within:

Texas

Oklahoma

Kansas

Missouri

Arkansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

This follows a previous 2021 appointment which included: Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, California, Nevada, and Hawaii. MTA now is the EDCO distributor for independent rental in 38 states. They, and fellow EDCO distributor Mid-States Distribution, offer all EDCO products, tooling, and parts.

EDCO awarded MTA distributors in these areas because they have two supplying warehouses (California and Tennessee), offer unique financing and free shipping thresholds, and stock EDCO parts.

MTA is one of America's largest rental equipment distributors supplying light construction, lawn and garden, and party equipment.

Information provided by EDCO and edited by Alexis Sheprak.