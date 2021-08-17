Herc Holdings to Acquire Texas-based CBS Rentals

CBS is a full-service general equipment rental company comprised of approximately 190 employees and 12 locations serving construction and industrial customers throughout Texas, as well as locations in New Mexico and Tennessee.

August 17, 2021
Alexis Sheprak
Herc Rentals
Herc Holdings Inc., a North American equipment rental supplier operating as Herc Rentals Inc., has entered a purchase agreement to acquire all the assets of Texas-based CBS Rentals.

CBS is a full-service general equipment rental company comprised of approximately 190 employees and 12 locations serving construction and industrial customers throughout Texas, as well as locations in Carlsbad, New Mexico, and Kingsport, Tennessee. The addition of CBS expands Herc Rentals’ presence in Texas — one of the largest equipment rental markets in North America — to 38 physical locations, which provide general and specialty equipment rental solutions and related services.

“I look forward to welcoming CBS Rentals to Team Herc,” said Larry Silber, president and CEO, Herc Rentals. “Like Herc Rentals, CBS has more than 56 years of history, substantial equipment rental experience, and a strong reputation for exceptional customer service, top-quality equipment, and operational excellence.”

He continued, “Our combined teams and resources position Herc Rentals to be a preeminent equipment rental partner across Texas serving a diverse mix of construction, industrial, and government customers. With many of its locations in major metropolitan markets, the addition of CBS supports our long-term strategy to achieve greater density and scale in select urban markets across North America to better serve both our local and national customers.”

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to close prior to the end of 2021. Terms were not disclosed.

Information provided by Herc Holdings and edited by Alexis Sheprak

