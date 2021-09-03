Herc Holdings Acquires Entertainment Equipment Rental Business

Dwight Crane is an entertainment equipment rental business based in Ajax, Ontario, Canada that also has operations in Los Angeles.

Herc Holdings Inc., a North American equipment rental supplier operating as Herc Rentals, has acquired Dwight Crane Ltd. and its U.S. affiliate, LRX LLC. Dwight Crane is an entertainment equipment rental business based in Ajax, Ontario, Canada, that also has operations in Los Angeles.

Dwight Crane is a full-service provider of equipment and lighting rentals with more than 40 years of serving Ontario’s film, event, and commercial production community. The company’s rental fleet includes aerial lifts and vehicles, lighting and mounts, cranes, and lighting trucks.

“With the acquisition of Dwight Crane, we continue to expand our entertainment-related rental portfolio, which also includes the industry-leading brands of Herc Entertainment Services, Cinelease, and Cinelease Studios,” said Larry Silber, president and chief executive officer. “Like our existing North American entertainment equipment rental operations, Dwight Crane has developed an unmatched reputation for quality and expertise while serving one of the largest entertainment markets in North America. In addition, Dwight Crane brings industry-leading technologies that we look forward to introducing across our specialty entertainment rental network.

“Through our entertainment-specific brands, our ProSolutions specialty rental equipment and our full line of equipment and services offerings, Herc Rentals remains well positioned as a preeminent partner to North America’s film, TV, and live event production enterprises. Dwight Crane’s long-standing ties to Ontario’s entertainment clientele and its industry-leading LRX brand lighting technologies bring additional strength to our team and reinforce our long-term commitment to the growing entertainment segment.”

Information provided by Herc Holdings and edited by Alexis Sheprak

